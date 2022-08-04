Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, March 24
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 04
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 24
|Body
|Dimensions
|164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.01 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Quad
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
|Misc
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|Models
|M2101K6G, M2101K6R
|SAR
|1.09 W/kg (head) 1.06 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.60 W/kg (head) 0.99 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 221.00 / € 239.98 / £ 184.99 / Rp 3,549,995
|Tests
|Performance
AnTuTu: 295442 (v8)
GeekBench: 1780 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 16fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.7 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
