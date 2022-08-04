Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, March 24

Launch Announced 2021, March 04 Status Available. Released 2021, March 24

Body Dimensions 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.01 x 0.32 in) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Quad 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing