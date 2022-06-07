How To Update Your macOS For Better Functioning

Apple brings new updates in the Mac operating system each year. The annual cycle of Apple Mac updates introduces iterative tweaks that help the system work better and smarter.
Each fall, make it a point to update your macOS or OS X (in case you have an older version of the device) operating system. Your device should be Apple-supported in order for this to be possible. To make things simpler, we’ve put together a guide to help you update your system as well as the applications installed on it.
We recommend backing up all the existing data on your computer before starting the update. The process is easy, but you first need to check whether an update is available. To do that, follow these steps.
If you set up your device to catch on updates automatically, it will install the latest macOS as soon as it becomes available. Here’s how you can do this.
It’s a good idea to update applications on your Mac regularly. This way, you can avail all the advanced features as well as limit the latest bugs from invading your system.
The process requires you to visit the App Store for apps that were installed from Apple. However, if you have any applications from foreign developers, you will have to visit their website to get access to the latest updates. Here are three simple steps to follow if you want to update apps you bought from App Store.
Here’s how you can update your Mac device for better speeds and functioning. These measures will not only enable better features, but also elevate your user experience up to tenfold.
