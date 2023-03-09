How to Use a Bitcoin ATM

Using a Bitcoin ATM sounds intimidating, but it’s essential if you want to start using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. More than 20 percent of adults in the United States of America are using Bitcoin, and if you want to keep up with the times, you should learn the steps to using a Bitcoin ATM.

Learning how a Bitcoin ATM works is similar to using an ATM for fiat currencies, but there are some differences you should know about ahead of time. Knowing the proper steps will help you quickly buy Bitcoin without a bank account.

Insert Your Phone Number

The first step to using a Bitcoin ATM is to enter your phone number into the kiosk. Bitcoins require some form of identification, so expect to enter your phone number so the kiosk can send you a verification code. You won’t move forward with the process of using a Bitcoin ATM until you’ve verified your phone number.

Verify Your Identity

Next, you’ll want to verify your identity so you can buy Bitcoin through the Bitcoin ATM kiosk. You’ll receive a code from the Bitcoin ATM that you’ll enter into the kiosk to confirm your identity. The code should come through text messages as a series of numbers.

This verification step is in place to prevent scammers from using fake phone numbers. You can visit this page to learn more about using a Bitcoin ATM machine.

Scan Your Digital Wallet QR Code

The next step is where things deviate from using a traditional ATM. You’ll need to scan your digital wallet’s QR code in order to initiate the transaction you wish to make. The digital wallet provides the address to the Bitcoin ATM that sends your Bitcoin after you make a purchase.

Insert Your Fiat Currency

If you’re in the United States, you’ll want to enter your US dollars into the Bitcoin ATM to continue your transaction. It works in the same manner that a traditional ATM that accepts cash deposits operates. You’ll place your dollars in the cash receptacle and allow the Bitcoin ATM to go to work.

Confirm the Amount

The last step to take is confirming the amount of Bitcoin that you’re attempting to buy. Always double-check that you’ve entered the correct amount before moving forward with your Bitcoin purchase. As soon as you hit the “Buy” button, the Bitcoin will get sent to your digital wallet and arrive in a matter of minutes.

Start Using a Bitcoin ATM Today

Learning how to use a Bitcoin ATM is essential if you want a stress-free way to buy and sell Bitcoin without using a bank account. Bring your mobile device with you to confirm your identity, and bring the cash you’ll use to complete the purchase. Always double-check the amount when you use an ATM for Bitcoin before processing the purchase.

