17 Best Free Android Emulators For PC 2022

As the name suggests, an android emulator is a software that is designed to emulate Android devices on platforms other than mobile phones. They are capable of mimicking Android hardware and software to create a compatible environment for a plethora of uses.

The most common application of android emulators is that emulators like LD Player or MeMU, can be used by gamers to run games that either might not be compatible or aren’t user-friendly enough on their mobile device. Some gamers might be unable to afford high spec, expensive android devices to play mobile games that require high resources. Using an android emulator enables them to play those games on their PC.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best Android emulators available on the market, such as Bluestacks, MeMU, NOX player, LD Player, and others. Let’s start!

Best Android Emulators For PC

Let’s have a look at the top 17 Android emulators available for Windows and Mac OS. We’ll also go over some of their key features and functionalities. The list below includes both paid and free Android emulator software, as well as supported platforms.

Because there are many malicious tools on the market, users must always exercise caution when selecting an android emulator to use. These could be adware, spyware, or general malware that causes the user inconvenience or harm.

The Android emulators discussed below are among the best on the market and have been shown to deliver high performance to improve user experience and productivity.

There’s a reason Bluestacks is at the top of this list. It is, without a doubt, the best Android emulator available on the market, and it is also completely free to use. Every Android user has, at some point in their lives, installed the Bluestacks emulator on their PC for various reasons.

Many users use this emulator to play graphically demanding games without having to spend heavily on a high-spec gaming phone. Or, they need to do android app testing in a more user-friendly way. The emulator includes the Google Play Store by default, and users can download all available apps.

Features

It has the following features:

Has a design that is streamlined and user-friendly Support for enhanced gaming Allows for custom keyboard mapping Simple to install and use Screen recording is possible There are two versions available: free and premium ($24). Windows and Mac OS are supported operating systems

Droid4X is another Android emulator that works flawlessly even on low-spec PCs. It is specifically designed to produce top-tier efficiency even when the available PC hardware is not the best on the market.

It has Google Play Store support and can run the majority of the apps available on the Play Store. Furthermore, it is optimized for touch screen support while running on a PC to provide the best user experience possible.

This emulator has an interesting feature that allows you to install a buddy app on your Android phone. The android phone can then be used to control the games running on the Droid4X emulator.

Features

Some of its really cool features are listed below:

Touch screen support enhances the user experience Can run smoothly even on PCs that meet only the bare minimum requirements Additional gaming keyboard and mouse are supported Buddy is an app that turns your Android phone into a controller The cost is zero Windows is one of the supported operating systems

A very stable Android emulator that can run both games and standard applications. It has a large fan base due to its gaming performance, as it can support games that require high specs, such as PUBG or Genshin Impact.

It has a single-click open keyboard mapping and the ability to map smart Android gestures to a keyboard. It also allows you to use a mouse and game controllers. It also runs Android 7 Nougat and supports multiple games running at once.

Support for macros is one of the most intriguing features. The emulator enables users to record a macro and bind it to specific keystrokes, allowing for rapid execution of the scripts.

Features

Some of the features are:

Additional input methods such as keyboards, mice, gamepads, and so on are supported It is capable of supporting macro recording and scripts by default without the need for third-party apps Enhanced for a better user experience and smooth operation Capable of running multiple apps at the same time High-resolution games are supported without lag or frame drops The cost is zero Windows and Mac OS are supported operating systems

Genymotion, unlike some of the other Android emulators on this list, is designed for the Android app developer market. Genymotion is primarily used by developers to test Android apps in a safe environment, but it also supports virtualization.

It can run over 3000 device configurations, each of which acts as an independent Android device with varying specifications. It also has powerful sensors like GPS, multi-touch, Gyro, and so on.

Genymotion supports HD pixel compatibility, which means the image on the screen will be of very high quality and clarity. It also supports using the PC webcam as an input source when recording videos.

Features

Some of its Features are following:

Allows for extensive app testing and is developer-friendly Can share live demos and tracking performance across multiple devices Virtualization is supported with over 3000 different device configurations Sensors with high power that can be used during testing Supports PC webcam as a source of video HD pixel compatibility for clearer images Annual cost ranges from $136 to $412 Windows, Mac OS, and Linux are all supported operating systems

The MeMU play is a gaming-focused Android emulator for PC that was released in 2015. Despite its youth, it can match the speeds and efficiency of emulators such as Bluestacks or LDPlayer.

The support for both Nvidia and AMD graphics chips, as well as the superior rendering effects, distinguish the MeMU player. This essentially allows for better image display on larger screens.

The MeMU android emulator also supports the ability to host multiple virtual devices, allowing the user to simulate multiple android devices.

Features

The MeMU Play emulator includes the following features:

Keyboard, mouse, and game controller support, with customizable key mappings Supports Android Jellybean through Lollipop 3D effect rendering has been improved Customizable for business use Virtualization is supported Price – Both a free and a business version are available. Supports Windows

This is the most popular video game emulator for Android. This emulator was created with mobile gaming in mind. The emulator supports Android Nougat 7.1 and receives updates every couple of months or so. It supports nearly 2 million mobile games and comes pre-installed with both Google Play and LD Store.

Features

The LDPlayer has the following features:

Allows you to download games from the Google Play Store or the LD Store, with around 2 million options Automatic gaming management with optimization for PC compatibility To be used as game controls, keyboard and mouse support are available Custom keyboard mapping is supported Game multitasking is supported Completely free Windows compatible only

While some of the features provided by LDPlayer are shared by a few other similar emulators, the game optimization for PC is what sets it apart. This enables high-frame-rate and graphics-intensive games to run smoothly and without lag or frame drops.

GameLoop, a popular gaming platform among fans, was initially released as the Tencent Gaming Buddy to run PUBG on PC. It was designed primarily to work with PUBG so that even users with low-spec Android phones could play the games.

After rebranding as ‘Game Loop,’ it has since expanded the games it supports. It is compatible with a variety of other Tencent games as well as many popular game titles such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, Free Fire, and many others.

This emulator, like most others, supports an additional keyboard, mouse, or game controller addon. The emulator does not require the creation of a user account and can be used to play games immediately after installation.

Features

Some of the features are as follows:

Supports a large number of popular mobile games It can function smoothly even in low-spec environments Game overlay controls can be customized Registration is not required The cost is zero Supports Windows and Mac OS X

Andy emulator, also known as AndYroid, is an Android emulator that allows users to play any Android game without any difficulty. It also provides users with a large storage capacity, allowing them to download a large number of games.

Andy also allows users to install the app on their phone, transforming it into a joystick for use with the emulator’s game. This enables users to play any game on their phone without missing out on any of the game’s touch elements.

Another intriguing feature of the emulator is that it is regularly updated to keep up with all of the latest Android features. It also allows users to download games directly from the browser and then import them into Andy OS.

Features

The following are some of AndYroid’s key features:

Many popular gaming titles are supported Support for mobile to joystick controlling Allows for direct game downloads via a PC browser and has a large storage capacity Comes with the most recent Android features which are kept up to date Price – Both, a free and a paid developer versions are available Supports Windows & Mac OS

KO Player provides the user with a high-quality Android experience that is lag-free. It is a simple and user-friendly emulator with default screen recording capabilities. It also allows for the addition of additional input devices such as a keyboard, mouse, game controllers, microphones, and so on.

One of the appealing features provided by the KO Player is the ability to save and share favourite gameplay with friends. It also allows for the quick and easy installation of games and apps.

Another feature of the emulator’s user interface is the presence of a quick access toolbar with options for screen recording, volume adjustment, screen resolution, and so on. One disadvantage of the app is that it has been reported to freeze on occasion.

Features

Some of the features of the app include:

Built-in video recording Drag and drop installation is supported for apps and games Additional input device support The ability to record and share gameplay is now available Toolbar for quick access to important functions The cost is zero Windows and Mac OS are supported

The Android Studio Emulator is a Google-approved Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for the Android operating system. It includes an emulator that can run an Android OS on a PC. It also includes a plethora of plugins and functionalities designed to make the life of a developer easier.

It has a good graphical user interface and can run high-end games while consuming little system memory. Because it is a Google product, the Android Studio Emulator is extremely reliable.

The Android Studio Emulator includes a number of tools that developers can use at various stages of app development. It also runs stock or vanilla Android, allowing developers to create apps that work in any environment.

Features

Some of the features of the emulator are:

Its themes and launchers are customizable Capable of running multiple applications at the same time Comes with Google’s “brand” reputation Developer support plugins and addons Pre-installed Google Play Store on stock Android Available for free Windows and Mac OS are supported

Prime OS is a high-performance output emulator that can function as a standalone operating system, much like Windows or Mac OS. It also supports peripheral devices such as a keyboard, mouse, and others, giving the user a PC-like experience.

Rather than just gaming or testing, the Prime OS was intended to be used as an operating system based on Android. It also supports the vast majority of apps and games available in the Google Play Store.

The emulator combines the Android environment with a PC-like look and feel, giving users the best of both worlds. It also supports dual-booting with the Prime OS installer and a custom Deca Pro app to manage keyboard mapping.

Features

Prime OS’s key features include:

Works as a standard operating system such as Windows, Mac OS, and so on Dual-boot Prime OS support The Deca Pro app supports custom key bindings Can function as a stand-alone operating system Has Android x86-based platform that supports all Android apps The cost is zero Windows, Mac OS, and Standalone, all are supported.

Remix OS, once again, is an emulator that functions as a standalone operating system, providing the user with a Windows-like user experience. Although not as good as the Prime OS, Remix does a good job of capturing the essence of an Android system and combining it with a Windows-like environment to provide a good user experience.

Additional input devices, such as a keyboard and mouse, are also supported by the emulator. It even has right-click functionality, cut-copy-paste, and many other features found on Windows devices.

Features

It can also run on low-spec PCs, giving older computers a new look and feel. Some of Remix OS’s features are as follows:

Can be used as a stand-alone operating system It is simple to install and use Many important Windows features are supported Allows for multitasking Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 is used Gives old Windows PCs a new look The cost is zero Windows, Mac OS, and Standalone, all are supported

ARChon emulator is one of the first Android emulators capable of running on Chrome as an add-on app. It is known for being lightweight and flexible. Because it is a Google product, the emulator is highly reliable and secure, and it can run in almost any environment.

It all began with the ability to run a few Android apps that Google released on the Chrome Web Browser. A developer on GitHub picked it up and improved it so that it could run all Android apps.

While it is technically an Android emulator, due to its addon-like nature, it cannot perform any high-performance gaming. It is better suited to running small apps that improve web browsing and productivity.

Features

Some of its characteristics are listed below:

All operating systems are supported It is lightweight and uses little processing power Built into the Chrome browser Can use Android apps to enhance web browsing experience The cost is zero Windows, Mac OS, and Linux are supported

Bliss OS Emulator is another Android-based operating system that does not require a Windows or Mac OS foundation. Like mentioned above, it can be installed as an independent operating system.

It gives the user the impression that they are using a proper PC rather than a blown-up version of their mobile phone. It also supports the majority of the games and apps available on the Google Play Store, which is pre-installed.

It has a lot of customization options, as well as peripheral devices and touch support. It is also extremely secure, with a few security options that can be customized.

Features

Some of the Bliss OS features are as follows:

Ad-free and open source It combines a PC-like interface with an android foundation Excellent performance output and ease of use Extremely secure Allows for extensive user customization Regular updates are made available Android 9 Pie is installed The cost is zero Windows, Mac OS, and Linux are all supported operating systems

After all of the Android OS emulators we’ve looked at, AMIDuOS is a basic Android emulator. Simply put, AMIDuOS enables users to run Android applications and games on their PC with minimal lag.

The emulator supports sensor support for optimal gaming results, as well as custom keyboard mapping. It also supports game controllers and almost all applications available on the Google Play Store.

One outstanding feature it supports is root mode, which allows it to install apps that aren’t normally supported by Android. The root mode does not necessitate the user spending hours with rooting software. The root mode is simply a toggle switch in the emulator’s advanced settings.

Features

Some of its main features are:

Quick application setup Does not slow down the PC Compatibility with the most recent Windows versions Root mode is supported without difficulty Sensors are supported Support for auxiliary input devices Price – $10 for a lifetime license Windows, Mac OS, and Linux are all supported operating systems

The Phoenix OS running on x86 Android does a good job of integrating the Android OS into a desktop PC environment by providing a simple user interface. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports a wide range of games from the Google Play Store with minimal lag.

Although it isn’t ideal for games that require a lot of graphics or RAM, it can handle small and low-spec games with ease.

It also supports multitasking, allowing users to run multiple games and applications at the same time. Most importantly, it releases regular updates that keep all features up to date and bug-free.

Features

The Phoenix OS includes the following features:

Fast performance thanks to Android 7.1 Nougat, which supports 30 frames per second videos and games even on low-spec PCs. It has an appealing user interface and is simple to use. Most games run smoothly, with no lag or framerate drops. Regular updates are required to fix bugs and keep software up to date. Price – Free Supported operating systems – Windows and Web Browser

Google released another Google Chrome-based android emulator, the Arc Welder, to run Android apps on the Chrome browser. App developers typically use the Arc Welder emulator to test their apps in the Chrome environment for runtime errors or bugs.

The ability to run on Chrome means that the developer does not need to test their apps on a high-spec PC or emulator. The emulator was initially released as an experimental project only for developers, but after its success, it was made available to everyone.

However, because it is a bare-bones emulator, it only supports APK files, which means that a user must first download an APK file of the required app and then install it on the device.

Features

Some of its functionalities are listed below:

Google Chrome integration Uses the fewest system resources. Allows for a more efficient testing process for Android applications Because it is a Google product, it evolves quickly and is extremely dependable The cost is zero Windows, Mac OS, and Linux are supported

To Wrap Up:

These were the best Android Emulators for PC. We think, the best thing about these emulators is that most of them are available in a free version, as well as paid versions. This will allow you to select a version according to your requirements. If you’re just a beginner who wants to play games and have fun, you can go with the free version.

Or, if you need an emulator for a more critical purpose such as app testing, you should purchase the paid version. You can try and test their performance, and share your reviews with us. Keep reading for more information related to technology.