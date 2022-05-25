COD: Vanguard Update Coming Soon? Details and Updates

According to the reports, the Call of Duty Vanguard update is coming soon to every gaming platform. The update packs some new content for gamers across the globe.
As per the reports, Activision will be adding some new and fresh content to their leading COD title. The update will soon be hitting the gaming platforms to let the gamer access the all-new updates by installing the new patch update. Season 3 of the game will officially begin on 25th May after 5 PM BST across every gaming platform including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Platform.
The new update of the Call of Duty: Vanguard will be packed with some new and exciting content. The updates are as follows:
Maps:
Hidden below the surface of an inconspicuous mining facility is a weapons lab that offers intense, close-quarters engagements around every turn. Jump into the Sphere 24/7 playlist at the start of Season Three Reloaded.
Fixed an exploit that was ruining players to reach unintended locations near the Office.
Care Packages won’t be available through the stairs near the Palace Outer Walls.
Fixed the bugs that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks and Loading Dock.
Modes:
Riding a motorcycle as it gets bombed or exploded, it won’t cause the player’s view to rotate.
Operators:
This operator is unlocked through the Operator Bundle. You can purchase it after Season 3 Reloaded.
Weapons:
Unlocks by getting 3 slide kills in a single match 15 times.
Challenges for the Deadeye Camo Category are now properly tracked.
Zac MS Stock Attachment won’t be obstructing the view of certain optics.
Fixed an issue that prevented the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel, 14” Gracey Rapid Barrel, and Recoil Booster Muzzle Attachments from unlocking at their designated Weapon Levels.
Equipment:
Decreased the explosive damage from 25 to 5.
Explosive damage decreased in Hardcore game modes from 50 to 10.
Field Upgrades:
Killstreaks:
The announcer will now play the correct voice line whenever an enemy’s Counter Spy Plane is activated.
Challenges:
UI and UX:
Bundles and Cosmetics:
Zombies Mode:
