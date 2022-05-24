Sniper Elite 5 Coming on Game Pass? When Will It Release?

According to the reports circulating on the internet and Xbox Game Pass’ Twitter handle, Sniper Elite 5 is finally coming to the subscription service of Microsoft.

As per the reports and leaks, Sniper Elite 5 is finally confirmed for the May game list of Xbox Game Pass, and it is arriving soon on the subscription service. If you are subscribed to Microsoft’s Game Pass, you will be able to download it in the following timings:

17:00 PT and 20:00 ET on 25th May.

01:00 BST on 26th May.

If you are not subscribed to the Game Pass subscription service, you can join it by paying for the package you like on your console or PC.

Details about Sniper Elite 5:

Sniper Elite 5 is an unmatchable sniping tactical third-person combat game with an enhanced kill cam. The players have to use the scope on the sniper rifle to track down their enemies and then take them down. The game is set in the times of World War 2, where you have to play across distinct and unique maps to stop the Nazi war machine in its tracks.

The locations inside the game are real and are in stunning detail, with a more improved traversal system that lets you explore more in the game than ever before.

Expanded Campaign:

The locations are from the real world. Developers used photogrammetry to recreate a living and immersive environment with multiple infiltration and extraction points. The kill list is also provided for a whole new perspective on every mission.

Advanced Gunplay Physics and Traversal:

You can use the ziplines, slide down from the slopes and ascend to the vantage points or sneak to places for a sharp-eyed lookout. Load up your rifle with different barrel options and the gravity, wind, and heart rate while you scope and line up your sights on the main target.

High Calibre Customization:

Players can upgrade their weapons with different scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines and more. Rifles, secondaries, and pistols have a huge variety of options. Pick the one which suits your preferences and upgrade it the way you like.

Invasion Mode – Campaign Drop-in PvP and Co-Op:

Drop in another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game. It will provide a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your target. You can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop to assist in getting out of the dangerous situation.

Multiplayer Mode:

Customize your character and loadout to earn some XP, medals and ribbons as you battle an intensely competitive 16 player match. The Co-Op mode will let you team up with 3 players against a wave of enemies in Survival mode.

Enhanced Kill Cam:

The advanced and enhanced kill cam gives a more realistic view than the X-ray kill cam. It shows the true destructive power of each shot. It gets even more dramatic and fun when it is in slow motion.