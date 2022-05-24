Final Fantasy XIV Servers Are Down? When The Fix Is Coming?

According to the reports, gamers started to face errors and problems when they were playing the same game, and suddenly, the servers went down. As per the developer, Square Enix has confirmed they are working on the new patch.

As per the game company Square Enix, they are currently working on the maintenance of the game. The maintenance is scheduled for the next 24-hours.

As per the leaks, the developers are working tirelessly to let the servers start working in a few hours for the players across the globe. The maintenance work on Final Fantasy XIV servers will start at 11 PM PT on May 23. This will take up to a little more time till the maintenance work is done, and after that, a new patch of Final Fantasy will be going to be live soon.

For the players across the other time regions, people from the UK should note down the time that it will be 7 AM BST on May 24, and it will end at 11 AM BST on the same day. After that, it will take some time for the patch to get live on the game.

According to the game company Square Enix, they have warned that everyone will be affected by tonight’s maintenance. They also highlighted that Home World Transfer Service would be suspended for 30 minutes before the maintenance work started, and it would become unavailable until the work was done.

Gamers across the world should also keep in mind that some Final Fantasy XIV companion app features won’t be working during maintenance. They won’t work till the maintenance work is done. There won’t be new official patch notes and any details that are shared for this week’s FFXIV update. Square Enix has said the Housing System would be back online fully at the end of this month. The next lottery cycle will not begin until May 26, 2022, at 8 AM (PDT).

What will be added to Final Fantasy XIV?

As per the leaks and rumors, there’s a new NPC that will be coming to Final Fantasy XIV after the patch update. It will allow you to return the deposit you were accidentally refunded.

The game company stated, “As these housing lottery issues have been significant and cause great stress and frustration in many players, we have no intention of performing a data rollback to forcibly rescind any refunded gil. We’ll make an announcement regarding the voluntary return of housing deposits once the NPC in question is ready to be implemented.”