Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: Details, Schedule Timings, and Updates

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, Call of Duty’s Warzone Season 3 is coming soon to every gaming platform.

Call of Duty: Warzone S3 Details:

As per the reports, it says that Warzone’s Season 3 will be packed with some new changes for the gamers, as well as players, who will get some new fresh content from the Vanguard.

It was revealed by Activision earlier this month that players of Warzone can look up to a launch of a new travel system on the map. It will make their gaming session interesting.

This new underground transit system in the Caldera map will have 14 access points. You can track them down by following the new door symbols that are on the mini-map.

Players pretty much know about these locations, but this time there will be some hidden entrances and bunkers.

As per the leaks and reports, Activision has confirmed that the all-new, content-filled Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded release date is set for May 25, 2022.

There will be two patches coming out that will keep things unified between WZ and Vanguard titles. This mid-season update will be live in both games.

The timings and schedule of the updates are as follows:

May 24 update in Vanguard at 10 AM PT

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded at 9 AM PT on May 25

For the players in the UK, 5 PM BST



According to the news shared by Raven Software, there will be some changes to the game. The updates are as follows:

Updated Caldera map with Transit System of 14 access points

150 maximum players

Custom loadouts

Gas Mask

Redeploy Extraction token during closing circle (Buy back your teammates from Buy Station without visiting Gulag)

Serpentine, a new perk from Vanguard (Sprinting reduces damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%)

New Gulag experience with the Gulag Entry Token

Speed Boost

Radar Jammer



What you need to know about Warzone:

Call of Duty: Warzone is an online multiplayer battle royale game. In every match, 100+ players are dropped down on a map to loot, combat, do contracts and win the battle royale. By doing this, you are able to climb up in the ranks, change your operators, tweak your weapons and do the missions. You can purchase the battle pass to get some premium and benefits from it, which will help you in-game and in much other stuff.