DevSecOps - The Future of Secure Software Development - TechnoChops

In the business world, time is money. And when it comes to software development, the faster a company can get its product to market, the more successful it’s likely to be.

But speed and security don’t always go hand in hand. Until recently, companies have had to choose between developing quickly and securely. But now there is a third option: DevSecOps.

DevSecOps is a security-focused approach to software development that aims to bring security earlier in the process so that it becomes part of the culture rather than an afterthought.

DevSecOps aims to help companies move faster and be more agile while still ensuring that their products are secure.

To understand DevSecOps, it’s important first to understand the Agile methodology.

Understanding Agile Methodology

Agile is a way of developing software that focuses on speed and flexibility.

The traditional approach to software development can be slow and inflexible. Developing and releasing a new product can take months or even years.

Agile is different. It breaks down the development process into smaller increments so that companies can release new features and updates more quickly.

This means that companies can respond to customer feedback more rapidly and easily change their products. It also means that they can get new products to market faster.

The Agile approach has been incredibly successful and is now the most popular way to develop software.

The Caveat of Agile Methodology

Despite the benefits that make it so good, Agile has one downside: it can be difficult to integrate security into the process.

In the traditional waterfall software development model, security is usually considered at the end of the process. But in Agile, companies are constantly releasing new features and updates. This makes it hard to add security retrospectively.

As a result, many companies have found their products vulnerable to attack.

This is where DevSecOps comes in.

DevSecOps in Software Development

To achieve this, DevSecOps focuses on three key areas:

1. Automation

In DevOps, automation is used to speed up the software development process.

The same is true for DevSecOps. But in addition to automating the development process, DevSecOps also automates security testing. This means that security can be built into the software from the beginning rather than being added at the end.

Automation is essential for DevSecOps because it helps to ensure that security testing is carried out regularly and consistently. It also makes it possible to test for a wide range of security risks so that companies can be sure that their products are as secure as possible.

2. Collaboration

The collaboration between developers and operations teams is essential in DevOps to speed up the software development process.

This necessity is true for DevSecOps as well. However, in addition to collaboration between developers and operations teams, DevSecOps also involves collaboration between security teams.

Such a principle is important because it helps ensure that security concerns are considered at every stage of the development process. It also makes it easier to identify and fix security vulnerabilities.

3. Culture

A company’s culture plays a big role in its success or failure. To be successful, companies need to have a culture that values speed, flexibility, and collaboration.

They also need to be willing to experiment and embrace change. This is especially true for both; DevOps and DevSecOps.

This can be a challenge, but it’s essential if companies want to move faster and be more agile. The good news is that there are several ways to create a culture that values speed, flexibility, and collaboration:

One way is to encourage employees to share their ideas and suggestions.

Another way is to provide employees with the training and resources they need to be successful.

Finally, companies need to create a system that rewards employees for their efforts.

Conclusion

DevSecOps is the future of software development, just like how technology like VR is expected to transform the way we teach, play, and interact with each other.

It’s a security-focused approach that aims to bring security earlier in the process so that it becomes part of the culture rather than an afterthought.

Companies need to embrace automation, collaboration, and culture to be successful. DevSecOps is the way of the future, and those companies who adopt it will be the ones who succeed.