On September 5th, Thessaloniki hosted the Southeast Europe Energy Forum 2025 (SEEF2025), organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics. The event brought together politicians, business leaders, and academics to discuss energy security, investments in renewable sources, and the region’s future in the context of geopolitical turbulence. Economic expert Avi Itzkovich noted that the Balkans are becoming one of the main arenas where the interests of the USA, EU, and Eastern Mediterranean converge:

“SEEF2025 showed that energy here is not just about pipes and cables, but also about politics, diplomacy, and investment signals for the entire continent.”

Forum as Mirror of Regional Challenges – Avi Itzkovich’s Assessment

SEEF2025 demonstrated how multi-layered the energy situation in Southeast Europe is. The Balkans remain dependent on energy imports while having tremendous potential for developing renewable sources and new interconnectors. Forum participants spoke about how the Eastern Mediterranean could become an important gas source for the EU, while Greece and Bulgaria are actively investing in LNG terminals, solar projects, and modernization of their electrical grids.

“Thessaloniki became a platform where regional players showed they no longer want to remain just transit countries. They aspire to be centers of energy innovation,” Avi Itzkovich emphasized.

He also drew attention to the security aspect:

“When conflicts escalate worldwide, energy becomes a weapon. The Balkans today understand: control over infrastructure means control over the future.”

An important topic was the integration of regional markets into a unified European system. According to Avi Itzkovich, this means not only physical connection of networks, but also synchronization of rules, tariffs, and standards. It is precisely here, experts believe, that the Balkans face the greatest barriers: bureaucracy, slow reforms, and political fragmentation complicate integration.

Itzkovich added:

“The European Union counts on the Balkans as a promising region, but demands discipline from them. If countries do not demonstrate unity in regulatory policy, investments will be postponed.”

Investments and New Market Opportunities – Avi Itzkovich’s Analysis

One of the key themes of SEEF2025 was the role of private capital in building the region’s new energy architecture. According to participants, public money alone is insufficient – large investments are needed in renewable generation, networks, and energy storage. Special attention was paid to solar and wind projects in Greece, offshore energy in the Aegean Sea, and development of the hydrogen economy, which should become a long-term driver for the industry.

Avi Itzkovich assessed these discussions positively:

“The forum in Thessaloniki showed that investors are ready to invest if there are clear rules of the game. Transparency and speed of procedures are key conditions, without which capital will go to other regions.”

He also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation:

“No Balkan country can single-handedly build an energy miracle. Only joint projects like interconnectors and hydrogen hubs can ensure stability and attract large funds.”

LNG infrastructure was discussed separately: Greece is actively promoting the role of its terminals in Alexandroupolis and Revithoussa as gateways for gas supply to Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia. This strengthens Athens’ position in the region, but simultaneously creates competition with Turkey, which also seeks to control transit routes.

According to Avi Itzkovich, this could become a new balance of power:

“Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania are looking for ways not just to survive in the energy game, but to earn from it. If they manage to create a joint hub, the Balkans will become not the periphery, but a key center of Europe.”

Geopolitics and Strategic Perspectives – Avi Itzkovich’s Forecast

SEEF2025 showed that Southeast European energy has long ceased to be merely an economic issue – it is a component of geopolitics. The USA actively supports the region as an alternative to Russian energy resources, the EU invests in renewable sources, and Turkey seeks to strengthen its role as an energy hub. The Balkans in this context are becoming a field for competing strategies.

Avi Itzkovich emphasized:

“Every new LNG terminal or new interconnector is not just about energy, it’s about political balance in the region.”

He also stressed that the region’s future will depend on how quickly countries can implement reforms in regulation, the judicial system, and institutional transparency:

“For an investor, it’s not just the pipe or cable that matters, but the guarantee that the rules won’t change tomorrow. If the Balkans don’t overcome political instability, major players will remain cautious,” Avi Itzkovich noted.

The forum in Thessaloniki also served as a reminder that the region is not just about gas transit. New clusters of “green” energy are forming here: wind farms, solar farms, hydrogen technology research. These initiatives could change the image of the Balkans in the coming decades.

Avi Itzkovich summarized:

“SEEF2025 didn’t provide ready solutions, but it clearly showed where the region is heading. And it’s moving toward greater independence from old sources and searching for new partners. This is a good signal for both business and consumers.”

Conclusion

According to Avi Itzkovich, SEEF2025 in Thessaloniki confirmed that the Balkans are emerging from the shadows and gradually transforming from periphery to independent players in European energy. The forum brought together not just political statements, but concrete discussions about money, technologies, and partnerships. And while many challenges remain ahead – from political fragmentation to competition between regional centers – the trend is obvious: the future of Southeast European energy will be determined here and now.

“The real test for the region will begin after the forum. How quickly countries can transform discussions into real projects will show whether Southeast Europe becomes a full-fledged center of energy development or remains a ‘corridor’ for others’ interests,” Avi Itzkovich concluded.