Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: The Flagship You Should Never Miss - TechnoChops

Samsung released a completely new series of Galaxy S21 successors earlier this year with the latest Galaxy S22 series. The phones have pretty much awesome features and specifications. The S22 hasn’t missed anything this year, and it packs some serious power. It is an ideal option for many people out there who want a decent camera setup paired up with an incredible chipset. Keep on reading this article to learn about the details of this smartphone:

Introduction:

Samsung S22 is the successor of the very popular Samsung S21. The smartphone comes under the flagship series of Samsung that has some wonderful features, which will make you buy this unit once you know everything about this smartphone. This phone provides a great value for money. You get a whole powerhouse in this phone; an amazing processor, and a camera setup that will let you take some of the best still images and shoot bright, vivid videos.

This time, Samsung went an extra mile and supercharged this smartphone with the latest of Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. They did whatever they can to outperform their competitors.

The phone has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display that is able to adapt the refresh rate up to 120Hz. It means the users will be having a fluid and flicker-free display when they are using the smartphone. There will be no lag when you swipe and scroll through apps.

The cherry on the top; this phone has an impressive camera setup. Users can click high-detailed images and shoot videos at 4K with the ability of the 3x optical zoom. For people who are into ultra wide photos and videos, Samsung has made it easier for them to let them use the ultra-wide angle sensor.

Below are the complete specs of the Galaxy S22:

Screen size: 6.1-inch AMOLED (2340 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (UK)

RAM:8 GB

Storage: 128 GB and 256 GB

Cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra wide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Selfie camera: 10MP

Battery: 3700 mAH

Design:

After Samsung experimented with the polycarbonate back with the Galaxy S21, they decided to upgrade the back of the S22 with an aluminum band with a glass made out of the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This will surely provide durability to the phone, but as we know, dropping glass panels on hard surfaces such as marble, rock, or any type of that will lead to a bigger issue. For the back, always keep your phone in a premium case, which will provide protection and safety to your phone.

The materials used for the S22 are different from the predecessor S21, but the design is pretty much the same. The contour cut look for the rear camera setup, which house three stacked lenses on the back of the phone. What makes the S22 back camera setup distinct from the S21’s back is that the S22 camera setup matches the color of the whole body, while the S21 camera had a different color.

Display:

The displays of this phone is utmost perfection. If you are out under the sunlight, you won’t be struggling to see the Galaxy S22 in bright sunlight because it is pretty much vibrant and vivid. You can raise the brightness if you want to get details on display. When you are increasing the brightness, Samsung’s Vision Booster technology will be working by adjusting the brightness and color contrast for a more visible screen to the user.

If we talk about the colors, they are pretty much bright on the S22’s AMOLED panel. If you turn on the Natural mode, it will show off 110% of the sRGB color spectrum. If you want more detailed colors, then you can turn on the Vivid mode, which will be accurate with the colors.

Users who are a fan of watching videos and streaming on the smartphone won’t be disappointed when they watch videos on the Galaxy S22’s screen. It will shift tones automatically if you keep on changing video clips, and it will adapt and give a better output to the users.

Another plus point for the display screen of Samsung’s S22 is that it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. You will get a smoother experience during your scrolling and swiping on the smartphone. What’s even more interesting in this phone is that it will scale it all the way down to 48Hz when the display screen isn’t displaying a high-demanding application or program that requires a higher refresh rate. It is to save the battery life for the user.

Camera:

Galaxy S22 has the same camera setup just like its predecessor, but it has some notable improvements that make it even more, better than Galaxy S21’s cameras. The main camera has 50MP this time, and the sensor is 23% larger than before to let the light get in more. Samsung is currently pushing hard to improve the performance of its cameras in a low-light environment.

The tests prove that S22 is a lot better than its competitors, which are the Pixel 6, Samsung S21, and iPhone 13. It performs better in every aspect because Samsung has really improved its cameras to stand out and outperform the competitors. The other phones struggle with many things, for instance, pictures in low light and details, while S22 takes the cake.

Samsung’s main focus for the S22 lineup was on low-light or light, which they call “Nightography.” It is basically a night mode, but Samsung has its own name for it. This feature lets the cameras of S22 perform in low-light conditions and execute a detailed shot of anything.

Moreover, if we put other phones next to the Samsung S22 for a night-mode shootout, the other phones will be struggling with the conditions because of their sensors and lens, while S22 will be performing really well.

Over the years, Samsung has improved everything in their phones, this time, they went for the cameras, and they did it. If you take photos in broad daylight, they will be crispier and well-detailed. All this is because of the 50MP main camera sensor, which is able to execute perfect photos for the user.

Samsung has changed the telephoto lens from 64MP to 10MP. This time, they have 3x optical zoom in the 10MP lens, which will be able to detailed images even if you zoom in for a closer look at the object or landscape. Many competitors lack this feature because of the camera sensor as well as optical zoom. It is considered one of the best camera features of the Samsung S22 right now.

For the users, they can keep on zooming all the way to 30x with the assistance of Samsung’s Super Resolution Zoom feature. If you want a steady shot, you can place your phone on a tripod and click photos using it.

Let’s talk about the ultra-wide lens of this phone. It is pretty much good. The results look incredible and detailed. The ultra-wide lens executes some of the best shots that are well-balanced in colors and sharpness with the 120-degree field of view.

Talking about the modes in the camera, the Portrait Mode takes some interesting shots using the artificial intelligence feature that gives proper edges to the subject and separates it from the background. The results are pretty good if you take portrait shots from S22. Skin tones, edges, and blur effects on the background are all balanced.

If you use the portrait mode on the selfie camera, it will click some clear and detailed pictures. The software that Samsung used for the cameras is amazing. It sharpens and clears the edges off a subject and separates it from the background, which makes it look like a well-balanced portrait shot. Samsung has improved the camera department and their software to let the users execute some detailed pictures in the low-light and portrait mode.

How can we forget about the Samsung Galaxy S22’s video capabilities? The phone can easily shoot 8K videos at 24 frames per second and 4K videos at 60 FPS. The Video Digital Image Stabilization shoots steady video clips with a very-less shake, and the Auto-Framing capability detects and tracks up to 10 people and shifts the focus automatically while shooting the video.

Chipset:

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with two different chipsets in different regions. One is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the other boasts Samsung’s very own Exynos 2200 chipset. The benchmarks of both of the SoC are pretty much similar in performance.

What’s interesting about this phone is that the one with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 puts out the best performance the tech world has seen in an Android phone. The benchmarks which were tested on Geekbench 5 for the general performance of this variant were better than its competitors. S22 scored 1204 on the single-core while 3348 on multi-cores. These results are better than the Tensor-powered Pixel 6, which puts out a score of 1029 on single-core and 2696 on multi-cores.

If we talk about the graphics testing, S22 produced a 60-65 FPS result in 3DMark’s Wild Life Unlimited test, while Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 put out 50-60 FPS, and the Tensor-powered Pixel 6 was able to give out 30-40 FPS. For users who want to play games on their phones, this is the right option for you. You will get stable 60 FPS on every first-person shooter game on your phone, and you will get all the wins in every battle.

Over the years, Samsung’s flagship phones were struggling to transcode a 4K video into 1080p on Adobe Premiere Rush, but this time Samsung S22 was able to finish that in 47 seconds. It’s the quickest in the Android phone category.

Speaking of chipsets, Samsung S22 is all about the 5G connectivity life. Users will be able to connect both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The phone uses a Snapdragon X65 modem, which is Qualcomm’s top-notch modem right now.

Battery and Charging:

Samsung has worked on and improved its new flagship after the release of the S21. They have put a battery of 3700 mAh instead of a 4000 mAh battery this time. Samsung has made their chipset, software, and battery efficient this time to let the users have good battery life.

Users who want to have a better battery time need to change the settings of the screen and turn on/off some settings to let the phone give you an average time. They can turn off the adaptive refresh rate because that feature is pretty amazing, but it eats up your battery too.

If we talk about everyday usage, you will get through your day even if you watch and stream videos, casually do gaming on your phone, and do other activities. For instance, after all of this usage, your battery will drop from 90% to 80%. You don’t need to worry about the charging because S22 has the 25W fast charging support in it. You will get from 0% to 60% in less than half an hour. It’s still the quickest if you compare it with other phones and all.

One UI and Other Features:

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with the latest One UI 4.1 that is based on the newly-launched Android 12. If you were a Samsung user before, then this One UI will be fine for you. Samsung has added some new customizations and privacy features to the OS. Every application will be requesting permissions, and you have to manage the permissions according to your needs.

With the S22 series, Samsung and Google have collaborated in bringing a live sharing feature for the Google Duo that lets the users view images and take notes with other people on a video chat. It is kind of like what Apple has added in their iOS 15’s new Share Play feature.

What’s interesting is that Samsung has increased the software support on the new Galaxy S22. Korean-giant has promised the users of S22 a four-year Android software update; in addition to that, there will be five years of security support too. Samsung has added that they will be extending those four years to Android updates on S22’s predecessor, S21.

Another great thing to note down that there’s a fingerprint sensor on the newly-launched Galaxy S22, which is housed right under the display, as it was present in previous Samsung models. The sensor is pretty quick and responsive. You won’t find any delay in it, and it will unlock your phone quickly.

Price and Availability:

Galaxy S22 has been out since February, and it is also available in the local market now. You can find it under many carriers and retailers. For instance, Amazon and Best Buy have the readily-available stock. Also, you can directly purchase it from Samsung.com, where you will find the phone in 4 different Samsung-exclusive colors.

The starting price of one unit is $799, which is a base model with 128 GB of storage. If you want more storage, you have to add another $50 to get a 256 GB. There are many Galaxy S22 deals that are going on right now, and you can avail it to get some amazing discounts.

At the moment, Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a better option than other smartphones. You get good specifications with high-end features.

Should You Buy The Samsung Galaxy S22?

You can secure one unit of Samsung Galaxy S22 if you are on a budget right now, and you want a good deal. You want something that is top-of-the-line as well as a value for money. If you are a person who doesn’t want a big phone and then this phone with a 6.1-inch screen will be the ideal choice for you. Not to forget the chipset this phone has, it performs really well, and it can easily give you a good gaming experience and user experience.

If there are deals that are going on right now, which make the price of this smartphone from $500-700, then you can grab it right now. It is a steal offer, and you won’t regret buying this incredible flagship phone.

Final Verdict:

To wrap this up, readers are pretty much aware of the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy S22. They know each and everything in detail. This is a perfect option to upgrade your phone. You will get this phone for under 1000 USD with high-end features. What’s more interesting in this phone is that you will get 4-5 years of software support, and it won’t make you worry about changing your phone every year. It’s an ideal option for people who want a future-proofing smartphone right now.

This smartphone has some incredible specs, which makes it a solid phone and ticks all the boxes for the people around the globe who want a high-end phone but don’t want to break their bank.