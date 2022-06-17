Samsung S23 Series: Release Date and All You Need To Know

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, Samsung S22’s successor, S23, will be arriving in early 2023. The phone will be coming with a whole new set of features, a new design, upgraded and beefed-up processors, a new camera setup, and most probably, we will be seeing some new and fresh colors on the smartphone.

We will give you details, leaks, rumors, and everything related to the all-new Samsung S23 series that will be coming next year. Let’s start this blog:

As per the leaks and rumors that are on the internet and what we know about the release date so far is that it will fall somewhere between February of the year 2023. Samsung’s flagships have been previously launched in the early months of the year, so the indication tells that it will be in the Q1 of the upcoming year.

As of now, the Mobile World Congress will be happening from February 27th, 2023, to March 3rd, 2023, so it’s more likely that Samsung will be hosting its flagship release before that. We can expect Samsung to release the phone as soon as the new year starts because there aren’t any problems like chip shortages or anything related to that which tech companies were facing before.

Once the smartphone is unveiled in the early year, the company will open the pre-order window for the people to pre-order it, or they have to wait till the smartphones hit the stores.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Rumors and Details:

There are a few rumors about the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and we will go in-depth about it:

Camera:

The details have been leaked by the very popular Samsung leaker, who said on Twitter that Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a massive 200MP main camera. The camera will be optimized this time. As of now, we are not sure whether Samsung will be planning to improve the camera with the software updates or the company will be putting an improved 200MP sensor in the new successor.

The camera rumors that are circulating on the internet have gained a lot of attention because there are reports that are saying that Samsung is currently working on a second-gen 200MP sensor, and they will be using it in the new S23.

Moreover, Samsung had already shown the massive 200MP camera sensor in the action when they posted a video on YouTube in which they took a picture of a cat that was fit on a 28 x 22–meter canvas. The image looks impressive, and it really caught the attention of many people. The details were very crisp with proper detection.

This camera module pretty much tells that it will be taking the Galaxy phone photography. Tech enthusiasts who love Samsung will surely be getting something that they will love.

There’s a problem that occurs when you use the telephoto lenses on smartphones, but the reports are saying Samsung is currently working on making the continuous zoom. Your phone could go from 1x zoom to 10x zoom and all the areas on the screen smoothly.

Chipset:

The reports that are present on social media right now say that Samsung will be sticking to the Exynos, and they will improve their chipset for Galaxy S23. They will be going the extra mile to put all their efforts into bringing something that will be able to take on Snapdragon’s flagship SoC and Google’s Tensor chip.

Everyone knows that the strongest Android smartphones got the Snapdragon chips inside them, and they perform really well. Samsung’s very own Exynos processors are less in performance than Snapdragon chipsets. Everybody had high hopes that Exynos 2200 would be performing as it will be powered by AMD graphics, but the chipset lacked many things and capabilities.

It depends on Samsung now if they want to go ahead and fix all the issues that Exynos faced or give up on it and power their flagship phones with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon. At the moment, the rumors and leaks say that Samsung will be using the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the US market. It’s a win-win situation for the people who be getting their hands on the Qualcomm variant. Meanwhile, Exynos 2300 will be used for the Europe market.

Design:

Many people say that the Galaxy S22 series looks pretty much the same as its predecessor. You can differentiate the phones once you use every different phone from the series. Every individual wants to see something different in the design of the S23 series. A fresh and new design and a bigger camera setup.

Cooling system:

Cooling systems are a need of the hour for modern and advanced smartphones. It is because these smartphones have a higher amount of cores inside them which are mated with memory, once you put them to the test and these phones start to heat up. The new flagship chipset of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 starts to heat up when you put it in the stress test.

Every flagship phone with a high-end SoC features a cooling system to work efficiently. A cooling system is what we need in the new series of S23. It will let the users pull off long gaming sessions. With this, it will let the people stay on the Galaxy series and not switch to another smartphone.

Battery:

The battery life on the Galaxy S22 models is not as good as it has to be. The phones are expensive, but they aren’t efficient in battery life. The S22 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery inside it, but it doesn’t go as long as the iPhone 13 series or the OnePlus 10 Pro. Samsung has to work on their batteries or make their One UI efficient enough, so the phones don’t die on the user.

A battery with less amperes will be under powered, while higher amperes will be over powered and heat up the phones quickly, we need something in between that will be efficient.

One UI:

Samsung has to work on their software, which is One UI. The OS seems to be a bit sluggish at times when you are scrolling through apps and putting the whole phone to the test. They have made their software’s user interface and experience smooth and fluid-like to work quickly as the stock Android works.

The previous One UI had some glitches and a little bloatware inside them, which made all the phones a bit slower after a year. It’s high time when Samsung start to put some effort into making their One UI software efficient and smooth.

Display:

As the reports are present on the internet and on social media says that the S23 series will have a curved display. S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, all the models will feature a vibrant, vivid and brilliant curved display. It will consume very less energy, and it will be brighter than the screens that are present in their predecessor. According to the leaks, the regular S23 will feature a 6.1-inch screen, while S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will have a 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch screen, respectively.

Some of the rumors that are on the internet tell that Samsung is working to employ the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) in their display screens. If it’s true, then it will be a game-changing move for the company.

Moreover, Samsung is currently working on the higher refresh rate screens. As of now, most of the high-end flagship devices from other companies have 120Hz+ higher refresh rates, so it is a competition for Samsung. They have to put an even higher refresh rate to outperform the competition.

5G Capabilities:

Samsung S23 series will be coming with the latest Snapdragon 5G chipset, which will enable the smartphone to use blazing-fast and quick processing 5G capabilities. Let’s see what those capabilities are:

AI Suite

Ultra-Low Latency Suite

Strong signals with full-coverage

Low latency and power-efficient

Supporting 5G bands from 600 MHz to 41 GHz.

Multi-SIM including Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA)

Unmatched 5G performance with higher speeds and no lag

Pricing:

The most important part of the smartphone is in which price category it is falling. Currently, we are already in the 1000+ bucks club. Many flagship smartphones are worth more than $999, and now we can expect Samsung to fall somewhere between $799 to $1200. The regular S23 is expected to have a price of $799, while the $999 price tag is for the S23+ and a whopping $1200 bucks for the premium and ultimate Galaxy S23 Ultra.

To Wrap Up:

To conclude this, we have told you pretty much about the S23 that will be dropping in the early months of the upcoming year. You know almost everything about the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 series that will be inside it. You can purchase it right after it is launched or simply put the pre-orders for the variant you like once the pre-order window is opened. Just make sure that you don’t forget to secure a unit of this incredible smartphone from Samsung.