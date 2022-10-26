Demon Slayer Season 3 in 2023? Trailer and More information in December 2022 - TechnoChops

Demon Slayer Season 3 will be coming in 2023. Fans have to wait for some days.

Demon Slayer Season 3 in 2023:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that the Season 3 of Demon Slayer will be coming in 2023. However, fans will be informed more about Season 3’s details of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on the 10th of December this year. This will be appearing after Demon Slayer’s The Movie: Mugen Train, which will be broadcast on the Japanese TVs on the given date. The very first episode of the anime version of Mugen Train will be going live before the movie.

Back in the month of February of this year, ufotable announced that Demon Slayer S3 would be covering the Swordsmith Village Arc. The promotional art showed Muichiro and Mitsuri, who are both members of the Hashira. Muichiro is the Mist Pillar, and Mitsuri is the Love Pillar. At the moment, we are still unknown what type of information we will see in December, but it will be a new trailer for the upcoming season.

According to the reports and sources, it tells that the release date of season 3 will be out on the date that the publisher has given to the public. We have to wait until the 10th of December to see at what date the publisher will be rolling out season 3 of Demon Slayer.

Where To Watch?

People who want to watch the latest season of Demon Slayer or the previous season can watch it on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Fans who want to watch the whole season can binge-watch them on these two platforms. You can subscribe to these platforms to get access to a whole library of anime seasons.

The Mugen Train:

Mugen Train movie is the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan. It has beaten out the strong contenders, for instance, Spirited Away. When the anime was returned after the first season, it came with several episodes before the Entertainment District Arc. It basically retold the Mugen Train Arc. Although, it did re-animate and added some scenes. The movie and anime versions of Mugen Train were pretty much the same.

However, the first episode of Mugen Train Arc in the anime has a prologue of sorts about Rengoku. It wasn’t the movie version, and it showed some activities before he met Tanjiro and the others.