Samsung Opens One UI 5.0 Beta Program For Galaxy Z Flip 3 in South Korea & UK - TechnoChops

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung, opened the One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in South Korea and UK.

One UI 5.0 Beta Program:

As per the reports and sources, it is saying that Samsung has opened the One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in South Korea and the UK. The update will be packed with a lot of new features and improvements that will take the Galaxy experience to the next level.

The compatible device customers will be able to join the One UI 5.0 beta program via the Samsung Members app. You have to enrol in the program after getting done with the enrollment process. The beta update should be available for download in your phone’s settings. Go to Settings > Software Update menu.

As per the reports, Samsung will be expanding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 5.0 beta program for users in the UK. After a long wait, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners will get a chance to install the One UI 5.0 beta update that will be based on the latest Android 13 OS. As of now, the beta program is live in South Korea at the same time. However, the company will be expanding this beta program to other eligible countries in the future.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung will be bringing a new set of features with newer improvements and customization options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in their new One UI beta update. As per sources, it tells that around 16-color palette options, a camera watermark feature, enhanced multitasking, the ability to disable RAM plus, Lockdown mode, a Connected device menu in the settings, and many more features.

Stable One UI 5.0 Release:

Samsung’s annual developer conference where revealed that One UI 5.0 software is official for now. At the same event, the company also confirmed that the stable One UI 5.0 release is planned to be rolled out at the end of this month.

The new update will be going live for Galaxy S22 customers at the start. After some time, it will be expanding to other Galaxy devices, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be getting the stable update of the latest One UI somewhere in November.