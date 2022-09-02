Apple Products To Be Launched in 2022 and 2023 - TechnoChops

The tech giant Apple is all set to launch some new fresh products in 2022 and 2023.

7th September Event:

According to the reports and rumors, it says that Apple is all set to hold its traditional fall event on 7th September. This information came from a very popular media news outlet, Bloomberg. The event will be focusing on their flagship phone lineup, iPhone 14 series. The lineup is expected to be including the all-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the massive iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As per the reports, Apple might be announcing a mini version of the iPhone 14 at this event. Pro models of this series are expected to arrive with a hole punch to give a large display to use for their customers. There will be a little cutout to house the selfie camera and some sensors. The famous Face ID hardware will be housed inside that pill-shaped space. All of the Pro models will be in a titanium frame.

Furthermore, the phone will be coming with a new-tech camera, and it will be fully upgraded. Other notable features include a faster 5G mode, AOD and a blazing-fast A16 chip.

October Event 2022:

According to the reports, Apple will be holding another launch event in October this year. The tech giant is currently working on a 10th-gen iPad, and they will be launching it at this event. The all-new iPad will be sporting a fresh and top-notch design. These iPad Pro models will be going official in the month of October, with newer and updated versions of the Mac mini and Mac Pro.

Below, you will read about the upcoming products of Apple in 2022 and 2023: