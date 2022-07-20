When is Madden 23 Coming Out? All You Need To Know - TechnoChops

The successor of the Madden 22 is coming out. It is currently in the works, and we will be getting a new addition to the Madden series soon.

Madden 23:

According to the reports, Electronic Arts is currently working on bringing the Madden 23 to us in the future. This year’s instalment will feature John Madden on the cover. It will be the first time since he has been featured on the cover since at least the 2000s. Furthermore, EA has published the ratings of players. Davante Adams is at the top with an overall of 99.

As per the leaks, there will be new features in the game. The game is all set to launch next month.

When Does The Madden 23 Coming Out?

As per the leaks, the release date of the Madden 23 is set for August 19th. Meanwhile, the early access and EA Play version will be launching on August 16th.

The game will be available to the players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. There will be different versions for PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

The latest FieldSense will be the biggest improvement in this year’s instalment. However, this feature will be available for the current-gen consoles. In addition to this, PC players won’t be getting the FieldSense in their game. The PC version is restricted to the last gen, which will feel similar to what EA did with the FIFA series.

How To Get Early Access?

If you are a fan of Madden and want to try out the new game, then you need to purchase the whole game for £89.99 to play the early access.

If you are that person who has subscribed to EA Play Pro on PC via Origin, you will be lucky enough to get access to the All-Madden Edition on August 16th. What’s more interesting is that you will have no added cost.

Below is the list of the pre-order bonuses for Madden 23:

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive)

All Madden Gear

Madden Strategy Item

The items mentioned above will come with any edition the players will buy. The version of PS4, Xbox One, and PC version cost around £59.99, while the PS5 and Series X|S version is £69.99.

Items mentioned below will be exclusive to the All-Madden bundle: