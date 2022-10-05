iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: What Are The Main Differences? - TechnoChops

The tech giant Apple unveiled its latest and all-new iPhone 14 lineup during the Apple event that was held on 7th September. They revealed all the information that is related to the devices that are coming in the iPhone 14 series. From the regular iPhone 14 to the top dog of the lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The beefed-up Pro Max version has some incredible upgrades over its predecessor. Keep reading this blog, and you will get to know about the top-notch iPhone of this year.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max specs:

You will read about the specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check them below:

iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Refresh rate: 1-120hz

CPU: A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128 GB to 1 TB

Rear cameras: 48 MP main; 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP telephoto

Front camera: 12 MP (f/1.9) with autofocus

Battery size: 4,323 mAh

Colors: Gold, Silver, Black, and Purple

iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Refresh rate: 10-120Hz

CPU: A15 Bionic

RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128 GB to 1 TB

Cameras: 12 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP telephoto

Selfie shooter: 12 MP (f/2.2)

Battery size: 4,352 mAh

Colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Blue, and Green

Price Comparison:

As per the sources, it tells that 13 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max price is the same. Before the official launch of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, there were leaks and rumors that were circulating on the internet and social media telling that Apple would be raising the price of the beefier and larger Pro Max variant in their iPhone 14 lineup. However, the Pro Max’s price is still less than its competitor, Samsung S22 Ultra. It is the nearest competitor to the iPhone Pro Max model.

If you think that paying more than 1000 bucks for your new Apple iPhone, you can look at the 14 Pro, which starts at $999. You will get the same features in this version. However, the taxes applied on your purchase will probably make it over $1000. You can choose whichever phone suits you. We would pick the Pro Max over anything right now.

Design and Display:

First things first, the iPhone 14 Pro Max looks pretty much like its predecessor. Those flat edges surround a vivid and bright 6.7-inch display that takes up much space on the phone’s face. The only big difference isn’t that big, but it’s still noticeable – the new pill-shaped cutout in the center of the display. This cutout houses the front camera setup. It replaced the smaller notch that came with the 13 Pro Max.

According to Apple, it has branded this cutout as ‘Dynamic Island.’ The iOS is designed to animate things like notifications and status indicators around it that will give an alert or keep you up with the things you are on your phone. You can pick up calls, use a stopwatch, hear voice notes and do much more with Dynamic Island.

On the front, iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same 6.7-inch OLED display just like the predecessor, but there’s something more interesting in this display this year. It comes with the AoD (Always-on Display). It is built to flex your lock screen, which is pretty much more customizable than ever in iOS 16.

Potential buyers can get the graphite, silver, and gold colors that were already present on the 13 Pro Max are also available on the 14 Pro Max. But there’s something more for the people who want to stand out, and there’s a new Deep Purple shade. Apple ditched the green and blue color this year, which was offered in the predecessor model.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has the adaptive refresh rate technology which was in the 13 Pro Max. However, the 13 Pro Max could only drop to 10Hz from 120Hz, but the newer iPhone 14 Pro Max can easily go from 120Hz to as low as 1Hz. It will help the AOD to conserve power, which pretty much matches the same feature in Samsung’s top-notch offering, Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Cameras Shootout:

Apple has gone the extra mile on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and brought a big change to the main camera. The camera setup has the same arsenal of wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses as its predecessor. The only big thing is the 48 MP camera at the back.

iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new sensor will help the phone to deliver some crisp and well-detailed photos. Apple has claimed that their new Photonic Engine tech will further improve the quality of low-light photos which are captured using the latest 14 Pro Max.

Talking about the video capturing of this phone, it can record cinematic videos with shallow DOF at up to 30 fps in the 4K HDR resolution. The predecessor was only able to shoot cinematic videos at 1080p with no HDR turned on. Moreover, the Pro models of this year have access to the new Action Mode for capturing the videos full at high-speed action.

All of these changes tell that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be delivering an incredible camera experience than its predecessor. It will be impressive since the camera setup of this phone is already ranked as the best camera in a phone right now. You can get your hands on the latest Pro model by placing an order on Apple.com directly or going to an online store.

Talking about the performance of this phone and there’s the only thing that comes to mind is the ultimate Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. It is an upgraded and beefier version of the A15 Bionic chip, which was powering Apple’s last year’s offering. This new chip has a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. On top of it, there’s a 5-core GPU with a 16-core Neural Engine.

The all-new chipset is built on a 4-nm process versus the last year’s 5-nm process. These specs tell that you can expect the 14 Pro Max to be faster and more quickly than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the A15 Bionic chip is still an amazing chip right now, and it can still outperform its competitors.

Apple has been claiming that A16 will be using 20% less power than its predecessor with a GPU of 50% more memory bandwidth than the predecessor.

The power management with the iPhone 14 Pro Max is on another level. A16 Bionic keeps it well managed even when the AoD is on, and it conserves power.

Battery Life and Charging:

The iPhone 13 lineup came with increased battery sizes. The iPhone 13 Pro Max was shipped with a 4,352 mAh cell inside it. The same battery cell you can find in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has worked and tweaked to be power efficient to power the A16 Bionic chipset with the incredible OLED with a 1-120Hz refresh rate display.

Apple has claimed that this phone can achieve up to 29 hours of video playback when the battery is juiced up. It is more than what was promised for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Both of the iPhones continue to be charged at 20W. However, there’s a rumor that is circulating on the internet and social media which says that Apple is currently working on 30W charging. As of now, the 14 Pro Max relies on the 20W charger, and it can reach 50% capacity after 30 mins of charging.

Which One Should You Choose?

Well, if we talk about the best phone that is available in the market right now, that is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We would choose the Pro Max version because it is the latest technology with a power-efficient chipset and an incredible camera setup. You will get the latest firmware update of iOS and 4-5 years of future-proofing. For instance, if you are a person who doesn’t change their phone very often, then this is an ideal option for you right now.

If you are on a budget right now and thinking of getting something powerful, efficient, and a good performer, then you can get the 13 Pro Max. This will be the best fit for you. You will get a decent camera setup with an optimized battery and an advanced-performance chipset of Apple.

We have some questions answered for our readers. Read them below:

Does iPhone 14 Pro Max give a smooth user experience?

Yes, iPhone 14 Pro Max’s OLED display panel with the higher 120Hz refresh rate lets the user have a smooth and flicker-free experience on the phone. You can watch movies and YouTube videos and play video games on it.

How long can I use my iPhone 14 Pro Max’s battery?

Apple has tested the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it gives an incredible battery backup to the user. You can go without worrying about the charger for 1 or 2 days. It will give you good battery life. Once you run out of the battery, you can juice it up using the 20W charger.

Can I shoot 4K HDR videos on my iPhone?

Yes, you can shoot 4K HDR videos on your iPhone. There’s an option in the camera which you can choose according to your preferences. It will shoot some well-detailed and smooth videos from the cameras.

Which colors are available in iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Potential buyers can choose Black, Gold, Silver, and Deep Purple color according to their preferences. All of the finishes on the phone give an aesthetic look, and it looks amazing.

What is the screen size of 14 Pro Max?

The screen size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.7-inch. It takes pretty much of the screen, and it has thin bezels all around. On the screen size, there’s a pill-shaped cutout. It houses your phone’s front camera.

What will Dynamic Island do?

The cutout on your iPhone’s screen is known as Dynamic Island. Apple designed this little area to utilize the pill-shaped cutout and let the user be informed about the notifications and status indicators of their phone.

What are the storage options on iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Users can purchase the 128 GB variant or the 1 TB variant. It totally depends on their needs. The higher storage will let you save some high-quality pictures and videos without worrying about the storage getting full.

What’s the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Apple has the same price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max just like its predecessor, iPhone 13 Pro Max. The starting price of the phone is $1099, which is 128 GB. However, the price may change if you are willing to get this phone with bigger storage.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, you are pretty much aware of the difference between Apple’s 2021’s top flagship as compared to Apple’s 2022’s flagship phone. From camera and chipset to screen and battery, you know everything. You can do your research about the phones from your end and then make a decision about which is better for you. Moreover, if you want an incredible experience with your new smartphone, you can also get the wearables with the iPhone to enjoy it to the max.