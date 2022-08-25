Moto G60s - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto G60s. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, August 12

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 28, 40, 66 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, August 12 Status Available. Released 2021, August 12

Body Dimensions 169.7 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm (6.68 x 2.99 x 0.38 in) Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water repellent design

Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 562 nits (HBM) Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11 Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚, (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features LED flash, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 50W

Quick Charge 4

Misc Colors Green, Blue Models XT2133-2 Price $ 219.99 / € 216.83 / C$ 348.86

