Moto G60s - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, August 12
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 28, 40, 66
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, August 12
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 12
|Body
|Dimensions
|169.7 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm (6.68 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water repellent design
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 562 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚, (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 50W
Quick Charge 4
|Misc
|Colors
|Green, Blue
|Models
|XT2133-2
|Price
|$ 219.99 / € 216.83 / C$ 348.86
