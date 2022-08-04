Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2022, February 09
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA)
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, January 26
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, February 09
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Quad
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
|Misc
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|Models
|2201117TG, 2201117TI, 2201117TY, 2201117TL
|SAR
|0.97 W/kg (head) 0.93 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.60 W/kg (head) 0.99 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 174.99 / € 179.00 / £ 181.00 / ₹ 12,999
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 228044 (v8), 244526 (v9)
GeekBench: 1662 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 6.8fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.8 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.