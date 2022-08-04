Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, February 09

Launch Announced 2022, January 26 Status Available. Released 2022, February 09

Body Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Quad 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised)

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.