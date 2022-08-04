Poco X4 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Poco X4 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2022, March 23
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – India
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Global
|1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41 – India
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – Global
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 78 SA/NSA – India
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, February 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, March 23
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 13 for POCO
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF – Global version
64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF – India version
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 67W, 70% in 22 min, 100% in 41 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
|Misc
|Colors
|Laser Black, Laser Blue, Poco Yellow
|Models
|2201116PG
|SAR
|1.06 W/kg (head) 1.09 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.60 W/kg (head) 0.96 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 271.00 / € 245.45 / £ 259.99 / ₹ 18,990
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 335353 (v8), 384646 (v9)
GeekBench: 2063 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 17fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.8 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
