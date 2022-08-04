Poco X4 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Poco X4 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, March 23

Launch Announced 2022, February 28 Status Available. Released 2022, March 23

Body Dimensions 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, plastic frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 13 for POCO Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF – Global version

64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF – India version

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0µm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 67W, 70% in 22 min, 100% in 41 min (advertised)

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.