Xiaomi 12 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2021, December 31

Launch Announced 2021, December 28 Status Available. Released 2021, December 31

Body Dimensions 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm (6.01 x 2.75 x 0.32 in) Weight 179 g or 180 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak) Size 6.28 inches, 95.2 cm2 (~89.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~419 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Tuned by Harman Kardon

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum Virtual Proximity Sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised)

Reverse wireless charging 10W

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 4+

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.