Huawei Mate 40 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, November 01
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, October 22
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, November 01
|Body
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm (Glass) / 9.5mm (Leather)
|Weight
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM), Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Dual SIM (one Nano-SIM, one eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|Display
|Type
|OLED, HDR10, 90Hz
|Size
|6.76 inches, 115.7 cm2 (~94.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~456 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Memory
|Card slot
|NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF
12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
20 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), PDAF
|Features
|Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps, 720p@960fps, 720p@3840fps, HDR, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide)
TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 66W
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging 5W
|Misc
|Colors
|Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, Yellow
|Models
|NOH-NX9, NOH-AN00
|Price
|About 790 EUR
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 686835 (v8)
GeekBench: 3704 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 43fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-24.9 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
