Huawei Mate 40 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2020, November 01

Launch Announced 2020, October 22 Status Available. Released 2020, November 01

Body Dimensions 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm (Glass) / 9.5mm (Leather) Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) Build Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM), Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Dual SIM (one Nano-SIM, one eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant

Display Type OLED, HDR10, 90Hz Size 6.76 inches, 115.7 cm2 (~94.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~456 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services Chipset Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G78 MP24

Memory Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF

12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

20 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), PDAF Features Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps, 720p@960fps, 720p@3840fps, HDR, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide)

TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum

Battery Type Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 66W

Fast wireless charging 50W

Reverse wireless charging 5W

Misc Colors Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, Yellow Models NOH-NX9, NOH-AN00 Price About 790 EUR

