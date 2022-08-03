Huawei Mate X2 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei Mate X2. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, February 25
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, February 22
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, February 25
|Body
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm
Folded: 161.8 x 74.6 x 14.7 mm
|Weight
|295 g (10.41 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Foldable OLED, 90Hz
|Size
|8.0 inches, 206.0 cm2 (~87.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|2200 x 2480 pixels (~413 ppi density)
|Cover display:
OLED, 90Hz, 6.45 inches, 1160 x 2700 pixels
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Memory
|Card slot
|NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.X
|Main Camera
|Quad
|50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF
|Features
|Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 55W
Huawei SuperCharge
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, White, Light Blue, Rose Gold, Collector’s Edition Black/White/Red
|Models
|TET-AN00
|Price
|About 2300 EUR
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 632818 (v8)
GeekBench: 14393 (v4.4), 3389 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 29fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.8 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.