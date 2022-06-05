Honor Is Making A Comeback? What to Expect from Honor 70 Series?

Honor is all set to release flagship phones for the smartphone industry in the world. Honor cut its ties with the tech-giant Huawei last year, and now they are on a roll to release incredible phones.

Honor 70 Pro+:

According to Honor, they have recently unveiled the Honor 70, which will be taking down its competitors because they are packing some serious power. As per the Honor, the all-new 70 Pro+ comes with MediaTek’s flagship chipset paired with the high graphic unit of Mali. Also, it comes with the new 6GHz 5G modem inside it.

Specifications:

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Screen: 6.78” OLED Display with 120Hz high-refresh-rate

HDR Vivid format

Camera: Sony IMX800 54MP resolution camera with f/1.9 aperture

50MP ultra-wide camera

8MP telephoto camera module with 3X optical zoom

OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

50MP punch-hole selfie camera with wide 100-degrees FoV.

4500 mAh battery (60% charge in 15 minutes, up to 100% in 30 minutes)

The Honor 70 series has a feature named Vlog mode. This feature uses AI technology and a generous field of view of the camera to keep the persons and subjects around the person in one frame. The feature is optimized to shoot a video of you and your subjects with front and back cameras at the same time, with image stabilizing as well as AI beautification applied to the video clip.

As per the reports, Honor has worked and improved their charging tech on their new smartphone lineup.

The pre-order window for these phones is already open, and Honor is currently taking orders. The price starts of Honor 70 Pro+ with 8 GB and 256 GB storage goes for CNY 4,300, which is almost 645 USD and 600 Euros. If customers want more memory, the 12 GB RAM variant is also available for pre-order at CNY 4,600, which is 690$ and 640 Euros. The units will start shipping to the customers on June 16.

Honor 70 Pro:

According to the reports, the Honor 70 Pro has the same hardware as the beefier version of this Pro+. The display, cameras, and battery are the same. The chipset and price are different.

The regular Pro version will be arriving with the Dimensity 8000. It is a mid-range chipset that uses older Cortex-A78/A55 CPU cores, but it is paired with the new Mali-G610 MC6. Surprisingly, this model will come with 512 GB of storage.