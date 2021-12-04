Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) is a premier gaming tournament that takes place all over the world. The next stop on the tour is IEM Winter 2021, and here’s how you can watch all the action unfold.

IEM Official Website

First up, the official website will be streaming the event live. You can catch all the matches for free, but there are some restrictions in place. For example, viewers in some countries won’t be able to watch certain games or tournaments. If you want to watch without any restrictions, then a paid subscription is required.

IEM on Twitch

Another option is to watch on Twitch. The IEM channel on Twitch will be streaming all the matches live, and there are no restrictions in place. So, whether you’re in a restricted country or not, you can watch all the action on Twitch.

Watch on YouTube

Finally, YouTube is also broadcasting the event. The official IEM YouTube channel will have all the matches live, and there are no restrictions here either. So, if you want to watch on YouTube, you can do so without any issues.

So, those are your options for watching IEM Winter 2021. Whichever way you choose to watch, make sure you don’t miss any of the exciting action!

Recent Tweets from IEM

This is it for one of these teams!



We are on to the third and final map of this elimination series@BIGCLANgg vs. @FNATIC on Nuke, starting right NOW #IEM

📺 https://t.co/YTQexuLupl pic.twitter.com/RYP2DUmrlS — Intel®ExtremeMasters (@IEM) December 4, 2021

WHAT IS THIS ROUND?!@FaZeClan JUST lead 8-7 on Overpass at half time!#IEM pic.twitter.com/HrpAdy6fV8 — IEM Winter Day 3 ❄ (@ESLCS) December 4, 2021