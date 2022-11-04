NVIDIA RTX 4090: All You Need To Know - TechnoChops

NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 was a stunner back when it was dropped. The whole series packed some serious power inside it. Now, NVIDIA did it again this year, and they came up with the best graphics card ever in PC history. The 4000 series of NVIDIA is the new flagship series for the new generation of graphics cards. It comes with the latest technologies, newer enhancements and a big leap in GPU performance. In this blog, we will tell you about the beefier-specced RTX 4090 of NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 series. Keep reading to know more about this cutting-edge performance GPU.

NVIDIA RTX 4090:

NVIDIA RTX 4090 is the thing that you will need for your next-gen games. The big chunky GPU is an incredible GPU that will give you cutting-edge visuals while packing some serious power inside it. This graphics card is based on its Ada Lovelace architecture. NVIDIA went the extra mile and came up with bigger improvements, this time in the ray tracing department and deep learning super sampling (DLSS) department.

Undoubtedly, 4090 is the most powerful GPU that you can buy, and that is available right now. It is the top-shelf stuff that is totally amazing.

Of course, whenever we hear about something that is too good in terms of quality and everything, the first thing that crosses our mind is the price. NVIDIA debuted the 4090 in their keynote event, which was held on 20th September and also revealed that the new card will be coming on 12th October. The price of the GPU is $1599. However, RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 2080 12 GB will be joining the force. Both will be priced at $1,200 and $900, respectively.

As of now, the launch date of RTX 4080 is still unclear. Nobody knows when these two new GPUs will be coming for gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Some of the sources say that these prices are still lower than what people expected. There were some rumors that the GPU would be priced at $2,000. Now, it’s clear that NVIDIA has done some amazing pricing for their new GPU for customers around the world.

Specifications:

NVIDIA debuted the RTX 4090 by revealing its most key specifications for the card. You can take a look at the spec sheet. Check it below:

Architecture: Ada Lovelace

Process node: 5nm TSMC

CUDA cores: 16,384

Ray tracing cores: 144 3rd-gen

Tensor cores: 576 4th-gen

Base clock speed: 2235Mhz

Boost clock speed: 2520Mhz

VRAM GDDR6X: 24GB

Memory speed: 21Gbps

Bus width: 384-width

TDP: 450W

The RTX 4090 is based on NVIDIA’s new architecture known as Ada Lovelace. It is built on the latest 4 nm TSMC process. It will allow the GPU to have ideal efficiency in a more compact design. The RTX 4090 comes with more than 50% more CUDA cores than its predecessor, RTX 3090. The GPU manages to increase the clock speeds during its performance. The memory configurations on this graphics card are pretty much the same, with 24 GB of GDDR6X that is running with a 384-bit width.

4090 now functions on a high-power PSU. There were rumors when this GPU wasn’t launched that it would require some high power. The 450W power of this GPU is like 100W on what RTX 3090 came with.

NVIDIA has confirmed that the Lovelace GPUs will be giving a benefit to the new-generation RT and tensor cores.

Performance:

RTX 4090 has a stunning performance. It has the power to outperform any GPU that is present in the market right now. It is 68% faster than the RTX 3090 TI at 4K resolution and 90% faster than the regular RTX 3090. Most enthusiasts say that it is a huge generational leap. We will see a full breakdown of the performance of RTZ 4090. Check it below:

4K Geomean:

RTX 4090: 108.3

108.3 RTX 3090 Ti: 64.3

64.3 RTX 3090: 57.4

57.4 RX 6950 XT: 55.3

55.3 RTX 3080 Ti: 54.9

54.9 RX 6900 XT: 53.4

We have played top-shelf and high-demanding games on this GPU to check out its performance.

Red Dead Redemption 2:

RTX 4090: Average (129.3) Minimum (58.7)

RTX 3090 Ti: Average (84.8) Minimum (33.8)

RTX 3090: Average (76.9) Minimum (35.9)

RX 6950 XT: Average (76) Minimum (34.4)

RTX 3080 Ti: Average (74.3) Minimum (35)

Horizon Zero Dawn:

RTX 4090: Average (158) 1% lows (139)

RTX 3090: Average (92) 1% lows (79)

RTX 3080 12 GB: Average (87) 1% lows (76)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

RTX 4090: Average (122.4), 1% lows (86.5)

RX 6950 XT: Average (75.1), 1% lows (35)

RTX 3090 Ti: Average (71.5), 1% lows (36)

RX 6900 XT: Average (70.8), 1% lows(34)

RTX 3090: Average (66.8), 1% lows (54)

RTX 3080 Ti: Average (62.8), 1% lows (40)

Cyberpunk 2077:

RTX 4090: Average (78.6), 1% lows (55.6)

RTX 3090 Ti: Average (51.6), 1% lows (34)

RTX 3090: Average (44.5), 1% lows (33.9)

RTX 3080 Ti: Average (44.3), 1% lows (30.3)

RX 6950 XT: Average (42.5), 1% lows (25.6)

The performance breakdown clearly tells that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has climbed up to 122 fps at 4K. Meanwhile, the most powerful GPUs from the previous-gen series were around 60 fps. The most demanding games and high-requirement games are working smoothly and quickly on the RTX 4090. In RDR2, the GPU managed to be locked in at 130 fps at 4K resolution, and the same was with Horizon Zero Dawn, where RTX 4090 managed to stay around 150+ fps.

The gains are ideal enough, but still, it’s a good jump. You get this GPU and equip it in your PC build because it will give you an incredible gaming experience for all of the upcoming AAA titles that will be coming with higher textures and top-notch visuals.

Geomean Scores at 1440p:

RTX 4090: 162.777

162.777 RTX 3090 Ti: 102.32

102.32 RX 6950 XT: 96.87

96.87 RTX 3090: 94.28

94.28 RX 6900 XT: 94.01

94.01 RTX 3080 Ti: 92.35

4K is the ground where RTX 4090 plays really well. It can easily handle any game at this resolution with higher frame rates. We always wanted this type of experience, no? RTX 4090 is the thing we need for our next-gen gaming titles.

Ray Tracing:

The main highlight of this GPU is the ray-tracing capabilities. It comes with redesigned ray tracing cores with SER (Shader Execution Reordering). SER requires hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling on Windows. It assists in speeding up the ray tracing procedures by reordering whenever they are executed. Once they match the instruction to the power available at the time, SER ensures an incredibly improved and enhanced ray tracing performance.

The ray tracing performance on this GPU is on another level. If we put games like Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, which utilizes full ray-traced lighting, the RTX 4090 is quicker and faster by 80% than the RTX 3090 Ti. Also, the performance is at 4K without upscaling as well. It shows how much power RTX 4090 is packing under that body.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing:

RTX 4090: Average (42.5), 1% lows (34)

RTX 3090 Ti: Average (25.1), 1% lows (21)

RTX 3090: Average (21.3), 1% lows (15.1)

RTX 3080 Ti: Average (19.6), 1% lows (9.2)

RX 6950 XT: Average (17), 1% lows (11.8)

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition:

RTX 4090: Average (108.5), 1% lows (64)

RTX 3090 Ti: Average (60.1), 1% lows (23.8)

RTX 3090: Average (56.5), 1% lows (37.2)

RTX 3080 Ti: Average (52.3), 1% lows (35.5)

RTX 3080 10GB: Average (46.9), 1% lows (32.9)

RTX 4090 doubles up the frame rates of the RTX 3090 TI while running Cyberpunk 2077. However, there are some sources which say that RTX 4090 still isn’t that powerful to run full ray tracing in Cyberpunk at 4K resolution, but let’s just say it’s still better than many of the graphic cards which are available in the market right now.

Power Output:

Before the reveal of the 4090, there were many rumors and leaks which were circulating on the internet that RTX 4090 would require very high power as well as it will be heating a lot. Looks like the rumors turn out to be a little exaggerated because RTX 4090 is nowhere to that point where it will get overheated, or something will happen to this GPU.

However, there are some sources which say that NVIDIA has recommended an 850W power supply at a minimum for thinking of equipping this big, chunky GPU to their PC build. The 3090 Ti came with a 450W power draw, which was still higher at that time. Also, keep in mind that 450W is the power for the Founder’s Edition card. Some other GPU partners have said that users have to get a 1000W power supply for the overclocked versions.

Temperatures:

Below you can check the temperatures of the GPUs.

RTX 3080 Ti: 78c

RTX 3090: 68c

RTX 3090 Ti: 64c

RTX 4090: 64c

The lower temperature indicates that the GPU was performing really well without getting overheated.

GPU Power Consumption:

You can check the power consumption of the RTX cards below:

RTX 3090 Ti: 456W

RTX 4090: 426W

RTX 3080 Ti: 348

RTX 3090: 347

These tests show that even the games that are most demanding and high-requiring games don’t draw the full 450W out of the latest and all-new RTX 4090. You can take a look at the numbers of what power this card drew in the testing. In addition, it was cool all the time at 64 degrees Celcius. However, this test was done in an open-air environment. You can expect higher temps and fan speeds when the card is equipped in a case.

DLSS 3:

RTX 4090 comes with NVIDIA’s third version of DLSS. The DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) comes in two parts. The first is Frame Generation, and the other is Super Resolution. Super Resolution is pretty much the same as DLSS we had back in the past. This feature takes the lower-resolution image and upscales it to improve its performance, using AI capabilities to reconstruct the frame to its full potential.

Super Resolutions works flawlessly on RTX 2000 series and 3000 series GPUs as well. You can take advantage of DLSS 3 games if your PC doesn’t have RTX 4090 in the build.

Frame Generation is totally exclusive to the RTX 4000 series GPUs. It is for better performance. The AI generates unique frames after every other frame. There’s no single pixel rendered by your GPU.

This feature works effectively in real games as well. Cyberpunk 2077 can see an increase of 246% at 4K with the Ultra RT preset due to the DLSS 3. The very famous game A Plague Tale Requiem saw a 128% boost. Both these games were performed in DLSS’ Auto mode. If you want a more smooth and more incredible image quality, then you have to use the best image quality presets. You will see a rise in the performance.

However, some individuals think that DLSS isn’t a perfect thing in the long run. You can see the incredible frames for a fraction of the time, but then the gameplay experience would be degrading because of this. DLSS 3 is an amazing technology, but it still needs some work and time. It will be getting polished in the upcoming days.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, you are pretty much aware of the flagship GPU of NVIDIA. The RTX 4090 is an amazing and super fast graphic card that you will need to play the latest AAA titles that will be dropping in the future. The performance of this GPU can single-handedly outperform any GPU from any brand. Also, you can get your hands on this GPU and equip it for your computer if you want a next-gen gaming experience.