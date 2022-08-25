Moto G31 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto G31. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, December 06

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps

Launch Announced 2021, November 18 Status Available. Released 2021, December 06

Body Dimensions 161.9 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.34 in) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent design

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~82.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Misc Colors Mineral Grey, Baby Blue Models XT2173-3 Price $ 160.00 / € 168.29 / £ 151.00 / C$ 222.89

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.