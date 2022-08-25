Moto G31 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto G31. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, December 06
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, November 18
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, December 06
|Body
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent design
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~82.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Misc
|Colors
|Mineral Grey, Baby Blue
|Models
|XT2173-3
|Price
|$ 160.00 / € 168.29 / £ 151.00 / C$ 222.89
