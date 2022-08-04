Xiaomi Poco F3 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Poco F3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, March 27
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 22
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 27
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm (6.44 x 3.01 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5.6 for POCO
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, AF
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 100% in 52 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
|Misc
|Colors
|Arctic White, Night Black, Deep Ocean Blue, Moonlight Silver
|Models
|M2012K11AG
|SAR
|1.06 W/kg (head) 0.72 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.60 W/kg (head) 0.84 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 290.00 / € 329.00 / £ 259.95 / Rp 4,750,000
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 631850 (v8), 697216 (v9)
GeekBench: 3206 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 48fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-24.5 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
