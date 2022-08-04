Xiaomi Poco F3 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Poco F3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, March 27

Launch Announced 2021, March 22 Status Available. Released 2021, March 27

Body Dimensions 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm (6.44 x 3.01 x 0.31 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5.6 for POCO Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) GPU Adreno 650

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, AF Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 100% in 52 min (advertised)

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.