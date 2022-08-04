Poco F4 GT - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Poco F4 GT. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2022, April 28

Launch Announced 2022, April 26 Status Available. Released 2022, April 28

Body Dimensions 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm (6.40 x 3.02 x 0.33 in) Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Physical magnetic pop-up gaming triggers

Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, HDR

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers) 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Tuned by JBL

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 120W, 100% in 17 min (advertised)

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.