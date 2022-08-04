Poco F4 GT - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Poco F4 GT. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2022, April 28
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, April 26
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, April 28
|Body
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm (6.40 x 3.02 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Physical magnetic pop-up gaming triggers
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, HDR
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
Tuned by JBL
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 120W, 100% in 17 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
|Misc
|Colors
|Stealth Black, Knight Silver, Cyber Yellow
|Models
|21121210G
|SAR
|1.09 W/kg (head) 0.99 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.59 W/kg (head) 0.96 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 488.00 / € 519.99 / £ 469.00
|Tests
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-27.4 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
