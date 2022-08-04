Xiaomi 11T Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 11T Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, October 05

Launch Announced 2021, September 15 Status Available. Released 2021, October 05

Body Dimensions 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm (6.46 x 3.03 x 0.35 in) Weight 204 g (7.20 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, glass back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm Video 1080p@30/60fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Tuned by Harman Kardon

24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised)

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.