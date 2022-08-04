Xiaomi 11T Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 11T Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, October 05
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, September 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, October 05
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm (6.46 x 3.03 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|204 g (7.20 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, glass back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, AF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Tuned by Harman Kardon
24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
|Misc
|Colors
|Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue
|Models
|2107113SG, 2107113SI
|Price
|$ 410.00 / € 424.93 / £ 379.99 / ₹ 35,999
|Tests
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.3 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.