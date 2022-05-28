Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Ending Soon? What To Expect From Collision Event?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be ending this week. Epic Games has said to ensure that you complete all the tasks and missions before the new event begins.

Collision Event:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that the new event will be beginning soon on the hit game Fortnite. Epic Games says that the players have to do all of their tasks and objectives in the current season, which will give them the newly released Obi-Wan skin from the item shop.

For the newest event, Epic Games collaborated with Star Wars, and it tells that the crossover between these two will continue with more LucasFilm characters as playable characters dropping in the game

Fortnite Chapter S3 Battle Pass Leaks:

According to the leaks and rumors, Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 3 battle skins have been circulating online. These leaks have been shared online by one of the most reliable sources ShiinaBR who claims that it comes straight from 4Chan. One of the most recognizable faces amongst the skins will be Indiana Jones as well as Darth Vader from Star Wars.

Epic Games has collaborated with Star Wars many times in the past, like releasing skins of Rey and Kylo Ren and now Obi Wan Kenobi’s skin.

At the moment, it will be the first time for most of us that we will be dropping down on the map with heavy boots and the iconic suit of Star Wars’ most famous character.

Is This Leak Authentic?

As per the reports, a YouTuber who goes by the name of Tabor Hill, who’s basically a Fortnite YouTuber, has claimed that the Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass skins that are leaked are real.

According to some reports, Tabor Hill claims that the post is pretty much original except for the Ninja Blackout skin.

One of the most famous Fortnite YouTube, FriendlyMachine, has also claimed that it is real. The YouTuber has provided a side-by-side comparison of a skin that has the same look as the one feature in the Collision event teaser image.

It is claimed to be real by many reliable leakers, but it isn’t confirmed by the Epic Games. Thankfully, gamers don’t have to wait too long as the release date of the beginning of Chapter 3’s Season 3 is pretty much close now.