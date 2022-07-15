Tips for Gamers Wanting to Stream - TechnoChops

With streaming systems getting easier to set up and engage with, there has never been a better time for newcomers to jump into the streaming arena. That said, if streaming is something you’d be interested in, there are still a few commonly overlooked aspects that potential streamers need to keep in mind. Start with understanding these concepts, and your streaming career will be much more likely to succeed.

Stay Safe

No matter what you intend to stream, the most important advice every streamer needs to internalize is that your safety comes first. Digital personal attacks like cyberbullying are rife when some types of people gain access to anonymity, so maintaining good practices to avoid the worst complications from this reality is key.

Following posting privacy guides like this one from ExpressVPN is an absolute must. These tips include using multiple accounts for public and private profiles, not giving away your location, and not allowing people to tag you without permission. It might take a little learning at first, but for your long-term safety, these approaches will ensure you increase your online safety.

Buying the Right Gear

While new streamers generally won’t want to buy the cheapest gear they can, it’s worth knowing that mid-range or even low mid-range is better than you might think. Streaming gear has come a long way in the last few years, and services like the new microphones and cameras covered at Riverside can help guide you to the right choice in your price range. Remember that the difference between mid-range and high-end material won’t be appreciable to most viewers, so don’t waste your cash unless you have a good reason to.

A Need for Speed

Everyone knows streaming requires internet speed, but many streamers misunderstand how internet bandwidth works. If you want to stream at high or ultra-high quality at 60 frames per second (FPS), then you will need fiber internet with a lot of bandwidth overhead.

Keep in mind that upload and download imply two different bandwidth speeds with each internet connection. According to Restream, anyone who wishes to max out quality with 4K video at 60 FPS will need upload bandwidth in the range of 24.2 Mbps to 61.5 Mbps. Without reaching these requirements, the video quality will drop, and your viewers probably won’t appreciate that.

Work on Your Persona

Though the pros can make it look easy, the most popular people you see on streams are largely playing a role, rather than acting as they normally would. This is a skill that depends on personal style, and it can take an enormous amount of time to practice and whittle down into something you’re comfortable with. What audience do you want to attract, how do you want to be seen, and will you remain within the code of conduct if you act this way? These are all questions you need to ask.

With these big four ideas in mind, you should be well on your way to reaching your full potential as a streamer. Remember that every channel takes time to build, and the viewer count is in no way an indication of quality, just mass appeal. Stay true to yourself, look after yourself, and best of luck along the way.