Does Social Still Have Room to Grow? Meet Xena, the Voice App Redefining Online Interaction

Global social media growth is slowing down.

The Digital 2025 Global Overview Report, published by DataReportal, We Are Social, and Meltwater, shows that there are now 5.24 billion active social media users worldwide. That figure is only 4.1% higher than it was 12 months ago. In other words: mainstream social markets are close to saturation. For new players, the way forward is no longer about going broad. It’s about ‘going deep.’

One app that embodies this strategy is Xena, a voice-based social platform launched in 2023. Instead of chasing the mass market, Xena focused on users in regions where big platforms rarely invest, and on communities whose needs often go unheard.

By combining strong local insight with innovative product design, Xena has managed to carve out its own growth path in a crowded space.

Do It Differently

When Clubhouse first appeared, it briefly made voice rooms a global trend. Copycat features then flooded the market, which led to user fatigue. Most major apps can attract huge audiences through entertainment content, but they often fall short on localisation and community engagement.

Xena’s founders saw an opening. Rather than endlessly competing in the racetrack, they targeted complementary markets. They reached out to the regions that are overlooked by the giants, and users who still want a more personal, interactive voice experience.

Empowering Creators, Not Just Algorithms

What sets Xena apart is its commitment to creators. The app includes a built-in Creator Hub, where hosts and guilds can access one-stop tools for planning content, tracking revenue, and even running their own promotions. Creators can transfer to different guilds freely or manage advertising independently—something rare in entertainment industry.

This creator-first model shifts power away from pure algorithmic recommendation and gives individuals more control over their growth. For users, it also means fresher, more authentic rooms to join.

Listening to Users, Up Close

Of course, no strategy works without truly knowing your users. And for Xena, “knowing” didn’t mean sitting behind dashboards. The team sent operations managers directly into key markets in the Middle East and beyond.

They joined users in their daily lives, asked questions face-to-face, and gathered clear feedback. In one case, a user drove hundreds of kilometers just to meet Xena’s team and share his ideas. In another, a local architect presented a 55-slide deck on how to improve the app. These moments confirmed a simple truth: people truly want an APP that respect them and not treat users as numbers.

Turning Feedback into Features

The insights gathered through fieldwork shaped Xena’s product roadmap. Offline meetups and casual salons became regular events, where users could share suggestions in relaxed settings. Online, Xena’s official accounts kept communication channels open, ensuring feedback never stopped flowing.

Surprisingly, many user ideas turned into features that were both feasible and popular. Fresh perspectives led to bold, creative solutions—often faster than what internal teams could imagine. This two-way innovation has become one of Xena’s biggest advantages.

Personalisation Through AI and Culture

Xena has also leaned heavily on AI to make the platform feel personal. By blending local cultural elements with popular IPs from films, video games, and animes, the team created custom virtual gifts for VIP users. These gifts carry cultural representations and emotional value, turning them into more than just digital stickers.

For young users, that cultural resonance is powerful. Many share their gifts openly, sparking word-of-mouth growth and welcoming new users into the community.

Making Social Easier for Everyone

Xena doesn’t just replicate familiar features like party modes or PK battles. It also designs for users who may feel shy or introverted. Simple, low-barrier games—like a digital version of Ludo—act as icebreakers, making it easier for new users to engage without pressure.

This detail highlights the company’s broader philosophy: building not just an app, but a social space that feels warm, inclusive, and approachable.

From Growth to Retention

Strong launch numbers were only the beginning. The Xena team quickly shifted its focus to retention, working closely with guilds and creators to welcome new users into the community. This hands-on approach reduced early drop-off rates and turned short-term hype into a sustainable ecosystem.

By balancing technical innovation, cultural adaptation, and deep respect for users, Xena has proved that new social products can still succeed—even when the market looks saturated.

The Takeaway

Xena’s story shows that growth in social media doesn’t come from piling on features or chasing scale alone. It comes from listening—carefully listening—to users, respecting their individuality, and building around their culture and needs.

For TechnoChops readers, the lesson is clear: even in a “crowded” space, opportunities exist if you’re willing to go where others won’t. Xena proves that underserved markets aren’t marginal at all—they’re the new blue ocean.