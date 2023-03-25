A Beginner’s Guide to State Management in React JS

In React JS, the State is data a component must possess to render its view. It creates multiple code pages for different features, making maintaining and modularizing codes easier.

With the State in React JS, you will have more advantages as it develops reusable components. But, if you’re confused about React JS, we’ll cover its many features and why it is an excellent choice for creating JavaScript applications.

What is React JS? — Explained

Before anything else, you must know what exactly React JS is. It’s a library for developing and managing a User Interface (IU).

Besides, you can use it to create other reusable components and manage the State of those elements.

Therefore, React JS is commonly used by companies such as:

Airbnb

Netflix

Instagram

Facebook (the developer and the custodian of React JS)

One crucial feature of React JS is State Management. This allows monitoring and updating of the status of applications. In addition, it also provides different other features that come from various frameworks.

State Management in React: How it Works?

The concept of State Management is to maintain the status of applications in a way that allows the rest of the app to keep track of the changes happening.

4 State Types of Manage in React

Here are the types of States that actually matters in React:

URL state – usually a managed State already through custom hooks

Global state – requires a third-party solution to manage

Server state – the most challenging State to manage in React

Local state – the easiest State to manage

Where is State Management in React JS?

In the application of React, a State can be put in different locations. Implementing a State object within a component is the most famous way to accomplish this.

In addition, you can use a JavaScript object to store different kinds of data, which a component needs to perform its operations.

Understanding State Management in React JS

If you have been implementing React JS for some time, you’ll probably know that the term “React,’ refers to a type of library that allows maintenance of the State of your applications in a centralized manner.

What’s Component State?

The State objects component has a single property to hold the current text the user has submitted.

The value of this state, “.text,” is set to the right to show the property’s current value. The input elements will then select the State of the new value of the text.

Familiarizing Yourself With the Role of the State Management Library

The most typical way to store a React application’s State is by using a State Management Library, like MobX or Redux.

These libraries allow the development of a central repository that you can use to update any application State whenever there is an event.

The created function has a single argument—known as a reducer function. This function takes in the current State and releases a new one.

You can also use this to interact with the State through other methods like dispatch and subscribe.

How to Implement State in React + Choosing the State Structure

When choosing the best structure for your needs, keep the following points in mind:

Put together related State

Prevent contradictory options in State

Do not repeat State

There should be no duplicate State

No to complex State

On the other hand, there are ways to implement State management in React JS applications. It depends on the requirement that you have, as well as the project’s complexity.

If your app is small and straightforward, you can store the State directly in the component’s State object.

We suggest using a State management library if your application is large and complex.

Using State Management Library: 3 Main Benefits

With the help of State management, you can easily manage the State of a complex application.

It allows an easy understanding of how the different parts of the application interact with each other and how they interact with the other parts of the system.

Aside from that, you may expect the following:

Benefit #1 : This makes testing and debugging the application easier.

: This makes testing and debugging the application easier. Benefit #2 : The most important advantage of using State management libraries such as MobX or Redux is that they can manage and maintain an application’s State more efficiently than with a component’s own State object.

: The most important advantage of using State management libraries such as MobX or Redux is that they can manage and maintain an application’s State more efficiently than with a component’s own State object. Benefit #3: Since they implement a unidirectional flow, they can only update the State in a specific way, making it easier to prevent bugs and make the application more understandable.

State Management is Necessary for React JS, But Why?

The process of software engineering is all about data, which is stored in databases, and different technologies such as .NET and Java that are used to move it around and to the user.

Frontend frameworks are all used to manage and show that data. For instance, you can easily develop a table using one of the widely used databases like:

PostgreSQL

MySQL

Oracle

But, before you can query the database, you must ensure the data is properly designed.

What Can State Management Resolve?

An example of State management is that if someone pranked you and made your given name in your app different than your real name, then you head to the profile of your application and change it back to your original name.

However, returning to your app’s home page, the message “Hello, in your fake name” persists.

Moreover, State management will allow your application to display your real name even though it was changed on another page.

This would help prevent potential confusion and ensure the application’s other features work as designed.

Wrapping Up

Implementing State management is the most vital factor you need to consider when creating React applications. This process will allow you to maintain and update the application’s State in response to various events.

Even though it is generally possible to store the State of an application in a component, using a library such as MobX or Redux can make it easy to manage the complex state of a larger application.

On the other hand, to find the right solution, you have to find the key factor that fits your specific needs and can handle the scalability of your application.