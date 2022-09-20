One Piece Chapter 1061: Release Date, Spoilers - What Happened To Jewelry Bonney? - TechnoChops

One Piece enthusiasts need to gear up to experience the new chapter that will be rolling out in the next few days.

Chapter 1061:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Chapter 1061 is in the pipeline right now. It will be coming soon for fans across the world. Fans around the globe have been waiting for the new chapter eagerly.

The anticipation for the next chapter of One Piece is incredible. Everyone is so hyped up right now, and they can’t wait anymore for the new addition to the chapter.

As per the reports and leaks that we have come across, it tells that there will be a new chapter that will be published this week. You can check the time zones below for the new chapter:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:01 AM, 25th September

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM, 25th September

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM, 25th September

British Summer Time: 4:00 PM, 25th September

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 PM, 25th September

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, 25th September

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, 25h September

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, 26th September

According to the leaks and sources that are present on social media and the internet, it tells that there are spoilers for the new chapter as we know that there are discussions going on among the fans. What we know so far is that Oda sensei laughs because the bounties for Zoro, Jinbe and Sanji are so close.

Sanji’s is making efforts to surpass the 1 billion bounties weren’t easy. Fans are expecting much more interactions between team members in One Piece’s Chapter 1061.

Raw Scans:

As of now, there are no raw scans which are available online. They will be rolled out by the official leakers three to four days prior to the official release date. Fans can look up these scans in online communities like Reddit and 4chan. As per the reports, it will be available on 22nd September 2022.

Where To Read One Piece?

All of the fans across the world can read One Piece and other mangas using official channels. It will help the creators to get their credits. There are many websites that offer legal and free access to the new chapters of One Piece manga. Shōnen Jump, Viz Media and MangaPlus platform, to name a few.