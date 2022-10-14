Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Versions: A2894 (International); A2651 (USA); A2893 (Canada, Japan); A2896 (China, Hong Kong); A2895 (Russia)

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2894, A2896 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 66, 71 – A2651, A2893 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2895 5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2894, A2896 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – A2651 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2893 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2895 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Launch Announced 2022, September 07 Status Available. Released 2022, September 16

Body Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm (6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 in) Weight 240 g (8.47 oz) Build Glass front (Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), stainless steel frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM) or Dual eSIM – International

Dual eSIM with multiple numbers – USA

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – China IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Always-On display

Platform OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 16.0.3 Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), stereo sound rec.

Selfie camera Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS (unconfirmed)

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)

Battery Type Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable (16.68 Wh) Charging Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0

MagSafe fast wireless charging 15W

Qi wireless charging 7.5W

Misc Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Models A2894, A2651, A2893, A2895, iphone15,3 SAR 1.15 W/kg (head) 1.07 W/kg (body) SAR EU 0.99 W/kg (head) 0.98 W/kg (body) Price

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 955884 (v9)

GeekBench: 5423 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 54fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -24.3 LUFS (Very good) Battery life Endurance rating 121h

