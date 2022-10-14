Apple iPhone 14 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Versions: A2890 (International); A2650 (USA); A2889 (Canada, Japan); A2892 (China, Hong Kong); A2891 (Russia)
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2890, A2892
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 66, 71 – A2650, A2889
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2891
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2890, A2892
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – A2650
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2889
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2891
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, September 07
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, September 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm (5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM) or Dual eSIM – International
Dual eSIM with multiple numbers – USA
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – China
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 91.7 cm2 (~87.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Always-On display
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 16.0.3
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), stereo sound rec.
|Selfie camera
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS (unconfirmed)
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3200 mAh, non-removable (12.38 Wh)
|Charging
|Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe fast wireless charging 15W
Qi wireless charging 7.5W
|Misc
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Models
|A2890, A2650, A2889, A2892, iphone15,2
|SAR
|1.15 W/kg (head) 1.15 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.98 W/kg (head) 0.98 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 1,349.99 / € 1,299.00 / £ 1,099.00 / ₹ 129,900
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 968412 (v9)
GeekBench: 5346 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 60fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.2 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 86h
