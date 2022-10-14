Apple iPhone 14- Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Apple iPhone 14. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Summary Of Specifications & Pricing Apple iPhone 14

Versions: A2882 (International); A2649 (USA); A2881 (Canada, Japan); A2884 (China, Hong Kong); A2883 (Russia)

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2882, A2884 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 66, 71 – A2649, A2881 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2883 5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2882, A2884 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – A2649 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2881 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2883 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Launch Announced 2022, September 07 Status Available. Released 2022, September 16

Body Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 in) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Build Glass front (Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM) or Dual eSIM – International

Dual eSIM with multiple numbers – USA

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – China IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass

Platform OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 16.0.3 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.

Selfie camera Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)

Battery Type Li-Ion 3279 mAh, non-removable (12.68 Wh) Charging Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0

MagSafe fast wireless charging 15W

Qi wireless charging 7.5W

Misc Colors Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red Models A2882, A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, iphone14,7 SAR 1.15 W/kg (head) 1.16 W/kg (body) SAR EU 0.98 W/kg (head) 0.98 W/kg (body) Price $ 765.00 / € 995.00 / £ 849.00 / ₹ 79,900

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 817125 (v9)

GeekBench: 4761 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 60fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -25.2 LUFS (Very good) Battery life Endurance rating 90h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.