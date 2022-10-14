Apple iPhone 14- Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Apple iPhone 14. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Versions: A2882 (International); A2649 (USA); A2881 (Canada, Japan); A2884 (China, Hong Kong); A2883 (Russia)
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2882, A2884
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 66, 71 – A2649, A2881
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2883
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2882, A2884
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – A2649
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 53, 66, 70, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2881
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 70, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2883
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, September 07
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, September 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM) or Dual eSIM – International
Dual eSIM with multiple numbers – USA
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – China
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 16.0.3
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.
|Selfie camera
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3279 mAh, non-removable (12.68 Wh)
|Charging
|Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe fast wireless charging 15W
Qi wireless charging 7.5W
|Misc
|Colors
|Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red
|Models
|A2882, A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, iphone14,7
|SAR
|1.15 W/kg (head) 1.16 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.98 W/kg (head) 0.98 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 765.00 / € 995.00 / £ 849.00 / ₹ 79,900
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 817125 (v9)
GeekBench: 4761 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 60fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.2 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 90h
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
