Motorola RAZR 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2020, September 15
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
|5G bands
|2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September 09
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, September 15
|Body
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Folded: 91.7 x 72.6 x 16 mm
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Build
|Plastic front (opened), glass front (closed, Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame (7000 series), hinge (stainless steel)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|Water-repellent coating
|Display
|Type
|Foldable P-OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches, 86.9 cm2 (~70.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|876 x 2142 pixels (~373 ppi density)
|Second external G-OLED display, 2.7 inches, 600 x 800 pixels
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Single
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, auto HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm
|Features
|Auto HDR
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 2800 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Misc
|Colors
|Polished Graphite, Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury
|Price
|$ 799.99 / € 1,049.99 / C$ 2,669.00
