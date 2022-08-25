Motorola RAZR 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola RAZR 5G. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2020, September 15

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G bands 2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G

Launch Announced 2020, September 09 Status Available. Released 2020, September 15

Body Dimensions Unfolded: 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm

Folded: 91.7 x 72.6 x 16 mm Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Build Plastic front (opened), glass front (closed, Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame (7000 series), hinge (stainless steel) SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM Water-repellent coating

Display Type Foldable P-OLED Size 6.2 inches, 86.9 cm2 (~70.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 876 x 2142 pixels (~373 ppi density) Second external G-OLED display, 2.7 inches, 600 x 800 pixels

Platform OS Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Single 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, auto HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm Features Auto HDR Video 1080p@30/60fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Battery Type Li-Po 2800 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Misc Colors Polished Graphite, Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury Price $ 799.99 / € 1,049.99 / C$ 2,669.00

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.