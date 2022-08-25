Motorola Edge 20 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, August 16

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 66 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G

Launch Announced 2021, July 29 Status Available. Released 2021, August 16

Body Dimensions 165.9 x 76 x 8.3 mm (6.53 x 2.99 x 0.33 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent design

Display Type OLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio) 1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11 Chipset MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC3

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 30W

Misc Colors Electric Graphite, Lagoon Green Models XT2139-1 Price $ 234.00 / € 262.80 / £ 234.99

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.