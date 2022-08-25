Motorola Edge 20 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, August 16
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 66 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, July 29
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.9 x 76 x 8.3 mm (6.53 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent design
|Display
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W
|Misc
|Colors
|Electric Graphite, Lagoon Green
|Models
|XT2139-1
|Price
|$ 234.00 / € 262.80 / £ 234.99
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
