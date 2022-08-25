Moto G9 Power - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto G9 Power. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, December 05
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Europe, APEM
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 28, 66 – LATAM
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, November 05
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, December 05
|Body
|Dimensions
|172.1 x 76.8 x 9.7 mm (6.78 x 3.02 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|221 g (7.80 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent coating
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.2, 1.0µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W
|Misc
|Colors
|Electric Violet, Metallic Sage
|Models
|XT2091-3, XT2091-4
|Price
|$ 249.99
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 182875 (v8)
GeekBench: 1374 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 13fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1680:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.6 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 155h
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.