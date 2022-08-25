Moto G9 Power - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto G9 Power. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2020, December 05

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Europe, APEM 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 28, 66 – LATAM Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, November 05 Status Available. Released 2020, December 05

Body Dimensions 172.1 x 76.8 x 9.7 mm (6.78 x 3.02 x 0.38 in) Weight 221 g (7.80 oz) SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent coating

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.2, 1.0µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 20W

Misc Colors Electric Violet, Metallic Sage Models XT2091-3, XT2091-4 Price $ 249.99

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 182875 (v8)

GeekBench: 1374 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 13fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: 1680:1 (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -28.6 LUFS (Average) Battery life Endurance rating 155h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.