Motorola Defy (2021) - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2021, July 25
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – EMEA
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – EMEA
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 19, 28, 66 – LATAM
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, June 17
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, July 25
|Body
|Dimensions
|169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9 mm (6.69 x 3.08 x 0.43 in)
|Weight
|232 g (8.18 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 35 mins)
Drop-to-concrete resistance from up to 1.8 m
MIL-SPEC 810H compliant
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~76.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Models
|XT2083-9
|Price
|$ 259.95 / € 211.66 / £ 234.99
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 177314 (v8), 164592 (v9)
GeekBench: 5403 (v4.4), 1511 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 13fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1896:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-29.7 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 129h
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
