Motorola Defy (2021) - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Defy (2021). Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, July 25

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – EMEA 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – EMEA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 19, 28, 66 – LATAM Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2021, June 17 Status Available. Released 2021, July 25

Body Dimensions 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9 mm (6.69 x 3.08 x 0.43 in) Weight 232 g (8.18 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 35 mins)

Drop-to-concrete resistance from up to 1.8 m

MIL-SPEC 810H compliant

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~76.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 20W

Misc Colors Black, Green Models XT2083-9 Price $ 259.95 / € 211.66 / £ 234.99

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 177314 (v8), 164592 (v9)

GeekBench: 5403 (v4.4), 1511 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 13fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: 1896:1 (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -29.7 LUFS (Average) Battery life Endurance rating 129h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.