Moto E7i Power - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto E7i Power. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, March 15
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, February 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 15
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 75.9 x 9.2 mm (6.5 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent design
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 380 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|32GB 2GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Misc
|Colors
|Tahiti Blue, Coral Red
|Models
|XT2097-13
|Price
|About 120 EUR
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
