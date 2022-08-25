Moto E7i Power - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto E7i Power. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, March 15

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE (unspecified) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, February 23 Status Available. Released 2021, March 15

Body Dimensions 165.1 x 75.9 x 9.2 mm (6.5 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent design

Display Type IPS LCD, 380 nits (typ) Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10 (Go edition) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU IMG8322

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1.12µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

Misc Colors Tahiti Blue, Coral Red Models XT2097-13 Price About 120 EUR

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.