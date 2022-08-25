Moto G200 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Moto G200. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, February 10

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps, 5G

Launch Announced 2021, November 18 Status Available. Released 2022, February 10

Body Dimensions 168.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm (6.62 x 2.97 x 0.35 in) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent design

Display Type LCD, 144Hz, HDR10 Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~86.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30ps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Ready For support

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W

Misc Colors Stellar Blue, Glacier Green Price $ 315.00 / € 355.58 / £ 499.00

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 682346 (v8), 811124 (v9)

GeekBench: 3319 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 60fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: 1633:1 (nominal) Camera Photo /Video Loudspeaker -26.7 LUFS (Good) Battery life Endurance rating 102h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.