Moto G200 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2022, February 10
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, November 18
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, February 10
|Body
|Dimensions
|168.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm (6.62 x 2.97 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent design
|Display
|Type
|LCD, 144Hz, HDR10
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~86.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30ps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Ready For support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W
|Misc
|Colors
|Stellar Blue, Glacier Green
|Price
|$ 315.00 / € 355.58 / £ 499.00
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 682346 (v8), 811124 (v9)
GeekBench: 3319 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 60fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1633:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo /Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.7 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 102h
