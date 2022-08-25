Motorola Edge 20 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, August 16
Also known as Motorola Edge S Pro
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, July 29
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|163 x 76 x 8 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|185/190 g (depending on color) (6.53 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) or eco leather back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent design
|Display
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/3.4, 126mm (periscope telephoto), 1.0µm, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS
16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240/960fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W
|Misc
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Blue Vegan Leather, Iridescent Cloud
|Models
|XT2153-1
|Price
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 711090 (v9)
GeekBench: 3140 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 49fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-29.2 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 112h
