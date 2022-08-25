Motorola Edge 20 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, August 16

Also known as Motorola Edge S Pro Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G Launch Announced 2021, July 29 Status Available. Released 2021, August 16 Body Dimensions 163 x 76 x 8 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.31 in) Weight 185/190 g (depending on color) (6.53 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) or eco leather back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent design Display Type OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Platform OS Android 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) GPU Adreno 650 Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1 Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/3.4, 126mm (periscope telephoto), 1.0µm, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm Features Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240/960fps, gyro-EIS Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4 Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 30W Misc Colors Midnight Blue, Blue Vegan Leather, Iridescent Cloud Models XT2153-1 Price Tests Performance AnTuTu: 711090 (v9)

GeekBench: 3140 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 49fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -29.2 LUFS (Average) Battery life Endurance rating 112h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.