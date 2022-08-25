Motorola Edge 20 – Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Edge 20. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, August 16

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G

Launch Announced 2021, July 29 Status Available. Released 2021, August 16

Body Dimensions 163 x 76 x 7 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.28 in) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminum frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent design

Display Type OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Adreno 642L

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, 79mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, 3x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm, AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable ry-charging”>Charging Fast charging 30W

Misc Colors Frosted Grey, Frosted White, Frosted Emerald Price $ 353.71 / € 305.96 / £ 304.99 / C$ 453.98

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 424031 (v8), 488574 (v9)

GeekBench: 2550 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 29fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -28.7 LUFS (Average) Battery life Endurance rating 86h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.