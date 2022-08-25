Motorola Edge 20 – Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Motorola Edge 20. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, August 16
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, July 29
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|163 x 76 x 7 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.28 in)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminum frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent design
|Display
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.4, 79mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, 3x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS
16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm, AF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|ry-charging”>Charging
|Fast charging 30W
|Misc
|Colors
|Frosted Grey, Frosted White, Frosted Emerald
|Price
|$ 353.71 / € 305.96 / £ 304.99 / C$ 453.98
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 424031 (v8), 488574 (v9)
GeekBench: 2550 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 29fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.7 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 86h
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
