Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, April 16

Launch Announced 2021, March Status Available. Released 2021, April 16

Body Dimensions Unfolded: 173.3 x 133.4 x 7.6 mm

Folded: 173.3 x 69.8 x 17.2 mm Weight 317 g (Glass)

332 g (Ceramic) (11.18 oz) Build Glass front (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) or ceramic back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Foldable AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 600 nits (typ), 900 nits (peak) Size 8.01 inches, 198.7 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1860 x 2480 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~387 ppi density) Cover display:

AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 650 nits (typ), 900 nits (peak)

6.52 inches, 840 x 2520 pixels, 27:9 ratio

Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, 80mm (telephoto/macro), liquid lens, PDAF, 3x optical zoom

13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features Dual LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers) 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Tuned by Harman Kardon

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band) NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum, barometer

Battery Type Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 67W, 100% in 37 min (advertised)

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 4+

Misc Colors Black, Ceramic Models M2011J18C Price About 1300 EUR

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.