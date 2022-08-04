Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, April 16
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, April 16
|Body
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 173.3 x 133.4 x 7.6 mm
Folded: 173.3 x 69.8 x 17.2 mm
|Weight
|317 g (Glass)
332 g (Ceramic) (11.18 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) or ceramic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Foldable AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 600 nits (typ), 900 nits (peak)
|Size
|8.01 inches, 198.7 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1860 x 2480 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~387 ppi density)
|Cover display:
AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 650 nits (typ), 900 nits (peak)
6.52 inches, 840 x 2520 pixels, 27:9 ratio
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, 80mm (telephoto/macro), liquid lens, PDAF, 3x optical zoom
13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
|Features
|Dual LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
Tuned by Harman Kardon
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band)
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum, barometer
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 67W, 100% in 37 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 4+
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Ceramic
|Models
|M2011J18C
|Price
|About 1300 EUR
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.