Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2020, September 08

Launch Announced 2020, September 07 Status Available. Released 2020, September 08

Body Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.37 in) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant

Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1





Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass