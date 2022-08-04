Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, September 08
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September 07
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, September 08
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
13 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)
|Misc
|Colors
|Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
|Models
|M2007J20CG, M2007J20CT
|SAR
|0.77 W/kg (head) 0.61 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.56 W/kg (head) 0.99 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 289.99 / € 399.90 / £ 299.99 / Rp 2,800,000
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 283750 (v8)
GeekBench: 1777 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 16fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1299:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.3 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.