Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2021, December 31
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66 – International
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 – China
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – International
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, December 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, December 31
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm (6.44 x 2.94 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|204 g or 205 g (7.20 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.73 inches, 109.4 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~521 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR10+
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
Tuned by Harman Kardon
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer, color spectrum
|Virtual Proximity Sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 120W, 100% in 18 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 42 min (advertised)
Reverse wireless charging 10W
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 4+
|Misc
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Green
|Models
|2201122C, 2201122G
|SAR
|1.09 W/kg (head) 1.05 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.60 W/kg (head) 1.00 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 830.00 / € 790.00 / £ 947.04
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 985226 (v9)
GeekBench: 3682 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 46fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-29.5 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
