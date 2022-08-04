Xiaomi Mi 11 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi Mi 11. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, January 01
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 – China
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – China
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 66 – International
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 – China
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – International
|1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, December 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, January 01
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather)
|Weight
|196 g (Glass) / 194 g (Leather) (6.84 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) or eco leather back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, HDR10+
|Selfie camera
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised)
Reverse wireless charging 10W
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 4+
|Misc
|Colors
|Horizon Blue, Cloud White, Midnight Gray, Special Edition Blue, Gold, Violet
|Models
|M2011K2C, M2011K2G
|SAR
|0.95 W/kg (head) 0.65 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.56 W/kg (head) 0.98 W/kg (body)
|Price
|€ 727.89 / £ 679.00
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 668722 (v8)
GeekBench: 3489 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 33fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-24.2 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
