Xiaomi Mi 11 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2021, January 01

Launch Announced 2020, December 28 Status Available. Released 2021, January 01

Body Dimensions 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather) Weight 196 g (Glass) / 194 g (Leather) (6.84 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) or eco leather back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, HDR10+

Selfie camera Single 20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised)

Reverse wireless charging 10W

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 4+

